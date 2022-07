There have been a number of on-line discussions, meetings and conversations about what’s happening with the existing marina operator’s request for assignment of the leases to Morgan Creek Marina, LLC. I thought it might be helpful to provide some information to help explain the latest. I understand the frustration of not having all available information and feeling like you are in the dark. However, there have been two discussions/presentations by the new potential operator made to Council outlining his plans for our marina that you can find at iop.net under recent City Council meetings.

ISLE OF PALMS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO