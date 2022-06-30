ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Georgia Police Celebrate 12-Year-Old Special Olympics Champion With Surprise Parade

By Meghan Overdeep
The Daily South
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia police officers celebrated a "hometown champion" with a surprise parade earlier this week. Roswell Police Department took to the streets to congratulate Patrick Allegood, a young resident who took home...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Hampton, GA

Hampton City in Georgia is a small town with a lot to offer. Part of the southern suburb in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Hampton also has territories in eastern Clayton and northern Spalding County. Once known as Bear Creek Station, the town was re-established in 1873. The place got its...
HAMPTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Roswell, GA
Sports
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Pride Party at Athentic Brewing

Karmella’s Pride Party celebrated the last day of Pride month at Athentic Brewing Company on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. The event, hosted by The Kourtesans, featured drag performances by Santana Sins, Skyler D-Kay, Karmella Macchiato, Semaj Onyx Coxring and Jacqueline with DJ sets by Luxury Vehicle. The show welcomed all ages and ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Summer Olympics#Police#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Roswell Police Department
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Braselton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Braselton, Georgia

Braselton, located 43 miles northeast from Atlanta, is a community in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties in the U.S state of Georgia. Braselton is an amazing destination. It’s a great place to spend quality family time and plan holidays there. It is a great vacation spot because of its serene nature, family-friendly attractions and fantastic restaurants. You don’t have to think twice about it, so plan to visit and take in these incredible things to do at Braselton, Georgia.
BRASELTON, GA
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
eastcobbnews.com

Marietta Campmeeting 2022: Partial list of speakers released

The 184th Marietta Campmeeting is scheduled for July 15-24, and Peter Vien, the organization’s president, has released a partial list of featured speakers for the revival event. The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 15, with a morning service at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. service featuring Dr. Ike...
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy