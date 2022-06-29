ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No pandemic learning loss in Sweden during the pandemic (unlike New Mexico)

By Paul Gessing
errorsofenchantment.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when Sweden (and Swedish schools) remained open while New Mexico and many other “blue” states shut down, including schools during the COVID pandemic? We do. Nonetheless,...

errorsofenchantment.com

Source New Mexico

Invisible and toxic in New Mexico

In her 30 years working as a health care professional in the Navajo Nation, Adella Begaye witnessed the health impacts of extractive industries on Indigenous communities in the Southwest. “We know these toxins can impact the respiratory system, your heart and the lungs. All parts of the body,” she said,...
POLITICS
