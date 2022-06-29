LeFevre Takes Oath Of Office

George “Truett” Fincannon, age 77, of Carnesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Fincannon was born on February 17, 1945 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Edward and Louise Fincannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Jaquetta Fincannon; brother, Wendell Fincannon. Mr. Fincannon was retired from Standard Telephone with 32 years of dedicated service. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Truett was a member of Truth Fellowship Church. He loved the Lord, his family, and farming. Truett was dedicated husband, father, and grandfather; he was known as “Papa”. Truett loved life, and was always making a joke and laughing.

