White County, GA

LeFevre Takes Oath Of Office

By Dean Dyer
 3 days ago

(Cleveland)- White County's new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony, at the White County Emergency Operations Center, said it's their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they...

WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
WGAU

Saturday night fireworks show in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County government is against hosting a July 4 weekend fireworks show. It is set for Saturday night at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 2! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

WCSO Deputy injured in Thursday morning crash in Monroe

MONROE, GA – (July 1, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Henry ‘Bo’ Huff received serious injuries in the crash at Vine Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday morning. WCSO Chief Deputy Keith Brooks asked that the community keep him in their prayers Friday and over the weekend as he undergoes surgery for injuries he received as a result on the crash.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Dawson County Fire and EMS suspends search for missing man

Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services has suspended the search of a man who went missing on June 24 near Amicalola Falls State Park. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen on June 24 near Ga. 52. Kebe is approximately 5’9,” weighs 170 pounds and has braces.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cause of Commerce motel fire listed as ‘accidental’

Investigators know what it wasn’t but still don’t know what it was that caused a devastating motel fire in Commerce earlier this month. State and local arson and insurance investigators met several times following the fire at Motel 6 on Frontage Road at Banks Crossing. “We completely ruled...
COMMERCE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple drug arrests in White County

Three Northeast Georgia men face drug charges following three separate traffic stops overnight Thursday in White County. During the stops, patrol deputies seized over 40 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, Sheriff Ricky Kelley says. Kelly identifies those arrested as 42-year-old Edwin Henry Johncox, Jr., of Eastanolle, 50-year-old Marcus Fred...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Three Arrested And 40 Grams Of Methamphetamine Seized Thursday

(Cleveland)- White County Deputies made quite a haul Thursday night while patrolling the county. According to Sheriff Rick Kelley, the officers while on patrol initiated three separate traffic stops resulting in 3-drug arrests, the seizure of over 40 grams of Methamphetamine, and two firearms. Kelley identified those arrested and the...
wuga.org

Morning Headlines: New laws go into effect today

July 1 marks the first day that several new state laws take effect. Several bill focus on public schools:. HB 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that some view as divisive;. HB 1178 consolidates a number of parental rights into a single law including the right for parents...
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia to temporarily close rail crossing on South Main

If you’re driving through downtown Cornelia next week prepare for a detour. The rail crossing on South Main Street near the Big Red Apple will be temporarily closed. A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be working on the crossing beginning July 5, says city manager Dee Anderson. The work is expected to take four days to complete.
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest in murder in Madison Co

A Madison County man accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Hull has surrendered to police in Atlanta. 19 year-old Antonio Walton faces charges that include murder and aggravated assault. Corey Chatham, also 19 years old, was killed late last week in what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been a drug-related shooting.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

George “Truett” Fincannon, Age 77 Carnesville

George “Truett” Fincannon, age 77, of Carnesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Fincannon was born on February 17, 1945 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Edward and Louise Fincannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Jaquetta Fincannon; brother, Wendell Fincannon. Mr. Fincannon was retired from Standard Telephone with 32 years of dedicated service. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Truett was a member of Truth Fellowship Church. He loved the Lord, his family, and farming. Truett was dedicated husband, father, and grandfather; he was known as “Papa”. Truett loved life, and was always making a joke and laughing.
Oconee Enterprise

Ga. 316 work may require an eastbound traffic detour

The next phase of the Ga. 316 upgrades will “need our patience during construction,” Commissioner Amrey Harden said about a possible 45-day-long detour for eastbound motorists driving toward Watkinsville. The Georgia Department of Transportation plans a new overpass bridge that would connect separated portions of Virgil Langford Road...
WGAU

Baby dies hot car death in Danielsville

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are investigating in Danielsville: that is where a 1 year-old child died after being left alone in a hot car. It happened outside a Walgreens store in Danielsville. The child’s mother worked in the store. The baby died after being taken to a hospital in Athens.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Jerry Lamar Nunn, Age 73 Clarkesville

Jerry Lamar Nunn, 73, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away June 28, 2022 following a brief illness. Jerry was born May 7, 1949, in Toccoa, GA, the son of the late Jack Nunn and Lounell Keesee Nunn. He retired after more than 30 years from the Georgia Department of Corrections, and then worked at Habersham Hardware for many years where he enjoyed serving the public. Jerry was an avid woodworker making furniture and toys for church family and friends and helped alongside his late wife Regina with the Backyard Bible Club. He was an avid Georgia football fan and a dear, sincere friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Carnes Creek Baptist Church and has previously attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church.

Comments / 0

