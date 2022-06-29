LeFevre Takes Oath Of Office

(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony, at the White County Emergency Operations Center, said it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they...
Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a letter dated June 29, 2022, Cherokee County Commissioners released terms of a settlement for the pending 21 separate lawsuits filed against the county and former employees in the use of illegal custody and visitation agreements. The total payout for those 21 cases amounts to $42 million dollars.
The Athens-Clarke County government is against hosting a July 4 weekend fireworks show. It is set for Saturday night at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 2! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
MONROE, GA – (July 1, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Henry ‘Bo’ Huff received serious injuries in the crash at Vine Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday morning. WCSO Chief Deputy Keith Brooks asked that the community keep him in their prayers Friday and over the weekend as he undergoes surgery for injuries he received as a result on the crash.
Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services has suspended the search of a man who went missing on June 24 near Amicalola Falls State Park. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen on June 24 near Ga. 52. Kebe is approximately 5’9,” weighs 170 pounds and has braces.
The search for the parents of a 10-year-old girl killed in a house fire Easter morning ended in White County Wednesday. Law enforcement arrested 47-year-old William Linn McCue and 38-year-old Carina Wisniewski McCue after tracking them to the Appalachian Trail. “Our Fugitive Unit conducted a two-month search leading them to...
Investigators know what it wasn’t but still don’t know what it was that caused a devastating motel fire in Commerce earlier this month. State and local arson and insurance investigators met several times following the fire at Motel 6 on Frontage Road at Banks Crossing. “We completely ruled...
Three Northeast Georgia men face drug charges following three separate traffic stops overnight Thursday in White County. During the stops, patrol deputies seized over 40 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, Sheriff Ricky Kelley says. Kelly identifies those arrested as 42-year-old Edwin Henry Johncox, Jr., of Eastanolle, 50-year-old Marcus Fred...
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have been indicted on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed...
July 1 marks the first day that several new state laws take effect. Several bill focus on public schools:. HB 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that some view as divisive;. HB 1178 consolidates a number of parental rights into a single law including the right for parents...
If you’re driving through downtown Cornelia next week prepare for a detour. The rail crossing on South Main Street near the Big Red Apple will be temporarily closed. A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be working on the crossing beginning July 5, says city manager Dee Anderson. The work is expected to take four days to complete.
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Hall County on Thursday turned to the public for help in a case where human remains were found near Flowery Branch last week. The Hall County Sheriff's Office held a press conference in which they released sketches of both a victim and a person of interest in the case.
A Madison County man accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Hull has surrendered to police in Atlanta. 19 year-old Antonio Walton faces charges that include murder and aggravated assault. Corey Chatham, also 19 years old, was killed late last week in what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been a drug-related shooting.
George “Truett” Fincannon, age 77, of Carnesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Fincannon was born on February 17, 1945 in Stephens County, Georgia to the late Edward and Louise Fincannon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Jaquetta Fincannon; brother, Wendell Fincannon. Mr. Fincannon was retired from Standard Telephone with 32 years of dedicated service. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Truett was a member of Truth Fellowship Church. He loved the Lord, his family, and farming. Truett was dedicated husband, father, and grandfather; he was known as “Papa”. Truett loved life, and was always making a joke and laughing.
(ATLANTA) – Monday 102 sheriffs from across the state, including White County Sheriff Rick Kelley, released a joint statement condemning Stacey Abrams’ role in advancing the Defund the Police movement and support of soft-on-crime policies that put Georgia families at risk. The statement says, “Over the last four...
The next phase of the Ga. 316 upgrades will “need our patience during construction,” Commissioner Amrey Harden said about a possible 45-day-long detour for eastbound motorists driving toward Watkinsville. The Georgia Department of Transportation plans a new overpass bridge that would connect separated portions of Virgil Langford Road...
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are investigating in Danielsville: that is where a 1 year-old child died after being left alone in a hot car. It happened outside a Walgreens store in Danielsville. The child’s mother worked in the store. The baby died after being taken to a hospital in Athens.
The Forsyth Board of Education met June 28.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a millage rate Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year that will result in a property tax increase of about 15.91 percent.
Jerry Lamar Nunn, 73, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away June 28, 2022 following a brief illness. Jerry was born May 7, 1949, in Toccoa, GA, the son of the late Jack Nunn and Lounell Keesee Nunn. He retired after more than 30 years from the Georgia Department of Corrections, and then worked at Habersham Hardware for many years where he enjoyed serving the public. Jerry was an avid woodworker making furniture and toys for church family and friends and helped alongside his late wife Regina with the Backyard Bible Club. He was an avid Georgia football fan and a dear, sincere friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Carnes Creek Baptist Church and has previously attended Bethlehem Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church.
