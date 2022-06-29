ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earned Wage Access Platform Tapcheck Raises $20 Million to Give Hourly Workers Access to On-Demand Pay

Employee financial wellness and earned wage access platform Tapcheck raised $20 million in a Series A round led by PeakSpan Capital. Big-name companies like McDonald's, Dunkin, and Planet Fitness offer Tapcheck to their hourly employees, to give them access to their earnings before payday. The startup says its service aims to improve the financial wellness of workers while boosting productivity for the businesses they work for. Kayling Gaver, co-founder and COO of Tapcheck, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

