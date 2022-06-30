ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at...

www.nbcdfw.com

#Dallas Police#North Dallas#Third Person#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
