Council approves Veterans Campus, temporary staffing at NH Veterans Home

By Josh Rogers, New Hampshire Public Radio
 3 days ago

New Hampshire’s Executive Council has unanimously approved spending more than $30 million to benefit local veterans. The bulk of money, nearly $23 million in federal funding, is earmarked for a Veterans Housing and Retreat...

