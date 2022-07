In June, the city broke ground on a new East Sector Roll Call station, the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War. Councilmember Kathy Plomin says, “I am proud to have the East Sector Roll Call Center located now in the 12th District. The new site will be surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and, of course, Veterans Park. It will be a welcome addition to the area.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO