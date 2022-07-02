One dead, three missing after speed boat crashes on Pend Oreille River

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A boating accident on Wednesday, June 29 on the Pend Oreille River which capsized the boat left one dead and three missing. Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) states they've recovered and identified the bodies of the other three boaters.

The victims of the accident are Gregory Daiker (59), Aaron Faulhaber (49), Jason Maxson (51), and John Schuite (59). The next of kin for each of the men has been notified.

Involved in the rescue were BCSO Marine Division and Dive Team, as well as the Idaho Fish and Game and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Sonar Team.

Sheriff Daryl Wheeler shared condolences, stating, "The Bonner County Sheriff's Office and all those who assisted after this very unfortunate tragic event, offer our sincere condolences to the family members and friends of these four men."

One person is dead and three others are missing after a speedboat crashed on the Pend Oreille River in Bonner County Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has six boats out on the water searching and has requested assistance from Idaho Fish and Game.

BCSO said the call came in around 7 p.m. last night.

A boat crash on the Pend Oreille River has prompted a response from Bonner County Sheriff's Office.

