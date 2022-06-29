Cannabis boycott remains as strike wanes

At Gresham cannabis grower CBN Holdings, a strike for union recognition has dragged on without result, and workers have had to find new jobs and leave the strike line. Workers began striking May 2 to put pressure on their employer to recognize their union. Hoping...
Oregon immigrant rights group Causa, which voluntarily recognized its workers’ union representation two years ago, says it will close this month because of financial strain, uncertainty and labor strife. The Portland-headquartered organization, which launched in 1995 to advocate for legislation that would improve the lives of immigrants, announced its...
Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland pediatrician on Thursday filed a defamation and civil rights lawsuit against members of the Oregon Medical Board, alleging they maliciously destroyed his practice over his refusal to follow federal vaccination recommendations. Dr. Paul Thomas alleges in his complaint filed in U.S. District Court that...
As many as 4,000 labor activists gathered in Chicago June 16-19 for the national Labor Notes conference. Founded in 1979, Labor Notes is a magazine, but also a nonprofit dedicated to “putting the movement back in the labor movement” through steward training and skills building. This year’s conference...
New Seasons Labor Union—a start-up union formed by workers at New Seasons Market store on Southeast Division Street in Portland—has announced an effort to organize a second location. On June 23 the group asked the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold an election for a unit of...
Portland leaders are poised to limit the expansion of fossil fuel terminals after years of legal challenges from industry groups. They’re considering a zoning code change that would prohibit the construction of new fossil fuel terminals in the city and prevent the 11 existing terminals that dot the Portland harbor from adding fossil fuel storage tank capacity. The city defines a fossil fuel terminal as any facility that transports and stores fossil fuels with “access to marine, railroad, or regional pipeline.”
Tenants rights advocates are gathering signatures to place a measure on the ballot in Multnomah County that would provide free legal representation to tenants of all income levels who face eviction. Similar programs have recently been set up in New York City, Cleveland, and elsewhere. The Multnomah County program would be funded by a 0.75% tax on capital gains, under the proposed initiative.
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE | Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night after a group marched out of Peninsula Park. Officers reported damage to buildings and broken windows, however, our reporter said the group was quickly dispersed. Our crew was at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, and said...
Clark County Republican Party Chairman Joel Mattila responds to letter to the editor. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Since its inception, I have supported Clark County Today, even posting...
The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has determined the Safe Rest Village opening at the former Sears Armory in Southwest Portland is inconsistent with the deed restrictions the city of Portland accepted when it acquired the property.
As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation have been visiting, questioning and pressuring leaders at the Bureau of Indian Education for years, seeking answers and accountability for Chemawa Indian School — one of a few boarding schools for Native American students still run directly by the federal government. The latest inquiry in this effort is a close look at the school’s finances by the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office is investigating People for Portland for possible election law violations. The controversial nonprofit organization became an influential voice in the local debate regarding homelessness in 2021 after advocating for aggressive policies meant to prevent unhoused people from occupying public spaces. A complaint filed...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to issue an emergency declaration to summon extra help to curb gun violence as summer gets underway. He’s also assembled a team of people who will work out of the city’s new Community Safety Division to try to better coordinate community-based outreach with police enforcement efforts for an initiative called Safer Summer PDX.
Brian Fitzgerald: Rank hypocrisy of pro-life movement has caused me to drop affiliation. I no longer refer to myself as a pro-life Democrat. The actions of the U.S. Supreme Court, in overturning Roe v. Wade, has struck at the privacy rights of all Americans. It has stripped personal autonomy from a large percentage of Americans. As a former religious studies major in college, as well as an M.Div. student in graduate school, I strongly dislike abortion. I believe that we are all created in the image of God. That means the child in the womb, the homeless community living in...
