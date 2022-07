As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Grant Miller is a sixth-year senior offensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Miller grad-transferred from Vanderbilt to Baylor prior to the 2021 season. The 6’4 330 lb right guard will be one of four seniors on the offensive line, joining Connor Galvin, Jacob Gall, and Khalil Keith. While at Baylor, Miller made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2021 and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports pedagogy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO