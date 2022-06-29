Filter Your Water!

Stay cool on the go with the YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler. Designed with hands-free cooler straps and ultra-strong magnets that keep the cold locked in, it’s ideal for hot conditions. Moreover, the MagShield Access opens wide, enabling you to easily load beer, ice, sandwiches, and more while everything stays cool. In particular, ColdCell Insulation utilizes closed-cell foam technology to keep refreshments and snacks cold and keep hot air out. This backpack also uses powerful magnets for an ultra-leak-resistant shield that stays open when you load your belongings, and it locks securely. Finally, the DryHide Shell uses a high-density fabric to withstand punctures and UV rays. All the while, the interior and exterior materials are mildew resistant for protection and durability.
Comments / 0