Filter Your Water!

I entered Glacier National Park and for the first time in over a week I was alone. Those that I had been lodging with for the past two days strayed behind and I did not again see them. Instead, my peace was only broken by two women doing trail maintenance. They seemed to scowl at me as I walked past. I waved and kept my head down. Both of them were very pretty, but I suspected they were not pleased that I was hiking through on the muddy trail, ruining the tread. That, or I was simply ruining their own peace and solitude. Not many people could be entering the park from that entrance. I felt bad about the group of ten hikers about to descend upon them.

