ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

FCC Commissioner Urges Apple & Google to Remove TikTok from App Stores

By JoBo
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxMfZ_0gQ7qjFa00
Getty Images

Brendan Carr, one of the FCC’s commissioners, sent a letter to the heads of Apple and Google requesting the removal of the extremely popular TikTok app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS94b_0gQ7qjFa00
Getty Images

Why Does the FCC Want to Ban TikTok

The reasoning that the letter, which was dated June 24th on official Federal Communications Commission (FCC) letterhead, gave was that of China-related data security concerns.

TikTok is probably the most popular app that is out today, especially for the younger generation. It is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, which you'll probably remember faced scrutiny over data security concerns from Donald Trump.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr shared a letter he penned to the CEO's of Apple and Alphabet (parent company of Google) via Twitter.

The letter pointed to reports, as well as other developments that made TikTok non-compliant with the policies of the two companies’ app store.

FCC Letter to Google and Apple

In the letter, Carr said that if Apple and Google do not remove TikTok from their app stores, then they should provide statements to him by July 8th.

The statements should explain “the basis for your company’s conclusion that the surreptitious access of private and sensitive U.S. user data by persons located in Beijing, coupled with TikTok’s pattern of misleading representations and conduct, does not run afoul of any of your app store policies,” he said.

Within Carr's letter, he cites a BuzzFeed News report from earlier this month that said recordings of TikTok employee statements indicated engineers in China had access to U.S. data between September 2021 and January 2022.

The Buzzfeed article also had a statement from a TikTok spokesperson:

“We know we’re among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data. That’s why we hire experts in their fields, continually work to validate our security standards, and bring in reputable, independent third parties to test our defenses.”

The same day that the Buzzfeed article was published, TikTok announced it was routing all U.S. user traffic to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and was moving U.S. users’ private data from its own data centers in the U.S. and Singapore to Oracle cloud servers in the U.S.

13 Had To Have High Tech Items That Are Now Obsolete

Once upon a time, these items were cutting-edge technology, today they might be more at home in a museum.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Smart Phone#Ios#Urges Apple Google#App Stores#Apple And Google#Tiktok#Chinese#Bytedance#Alphabet#Buzzfeed News
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

8 Signs That Your Google Account Has Been Hacked

Almost all types of accounts are now targeted by hackers. This includes obvious things like your financial accounts but also seemingly lower value accounts such as social media and email. All are valuable because all can be resold on the dark web. Google accounts have useful security features but due...
TECHNOLOGY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy