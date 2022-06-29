ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenn. father arrested for child abuse after infant son loses brain function

 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abusing his 5-week-old infant son.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Sunday, June 26, the unresponsive child was brought to the hospital by his parents. He was reportedly stabilized and transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Police said, "Doctors determined that the infant has life-threatening severe head trauma with little to no brain function, bruising, and a healing fractured rib."

Upon being interviewed, the infant’s father, Joshua Lane, told authorities that he "zoned out and may have shaken the child," according to police.

Lane also allegedly pinched his son’s knee, causing bruising.

On June 27, police announced Lane had been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse. His bond was set at $150,000.

