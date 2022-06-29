ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Indiana mother sentenced to 55 years in beating death of 3-year-old son

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwBOP_0gQ7jK3e00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was sentenced to prison in connection with the beating death of her 3-year-old son.

According to the Lafayette Journal and Courier, on Tuesday, June 28, Crystal Cox was sentenced to 53 years in prison, followed by two years of probation. She will have to serve 39 years before she's eligible for release.

In May, a jury found Cox guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery, and battery with death to a person under 14 years old in the July 2021 death of her son, Zeus Cox, WRTV-TV reports.

On July 5, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Lafayette Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Howell Street, where they reportedly found the child lying dead on the bedroom floor. Officers saw apparent bruising on the child's chest, stomach, and all over his body.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned Cox and her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, fatally beat the victim, which caused blunt force trauma all over the child's body, according to WRTV. An autopsy report revealed the toddler suffered fatal injuries to his kidney, small intestine ruptures, rib fractures, and intestinal bleeding.

The injuries were reportedly consistent with being whipped with a belt or falling down.

According to charging documents obtained by WRTV, it is believed that Garnes had a drinking problem. Garnes' mentor reportedly told authorities that Garnes admitted to beating the child with a belt and "ended up making a comment to the effect that he thought he did" fatally beat the 3-year-old boy.

Garnes' 9-year-old son lived in the home where the incident took place, and he reportedly told authorities his dad hit the child on July 4 in the living room, and Cox was present. According to WRTV, the 9-year-old son also told authorities Cox would often hit her 3-year-old son with a belt.

In her defense, Cox told authorities that her 3-year-old son was sick the night of July 4, 2021, and he fell, hurting himself, the Lafayette Journal and Courier reports.

Cox's boyfriend, Garnes, is scheduled to appear in court for trial in October for murder and neglect.

Comments / 2

Related
WISH-TV

Docs: Police arrest brother for killing sister while her kids at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after the shooting death of his 37-year-old sister Wednesday night at a home on the far southwest side of Indianapolis. Krystopher Monroe, of Gary, was listed Thursday afternoon as an inmate in the Marion County jail on a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges to file against Monroe in the death of Ashlee Atkins. A court date was set for Tuesday morning, online jail data says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 1 victim in Guion Road shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday’s shooting on Guion Road has turned deadly. Police say one of the men who was shot on June 29 in the 3700 block of Guion Road died on Thursday. One other man was also shot in the incident, and another person was injured by broken glass. Police say the shooting is tied […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Police release identity of woman killed in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a vehicle crash on Wyandotte Road. 54-year-old Kelly Ward from Mulberry was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Monday. As we previously reported, The Tippecanoe...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
wkvi.com

Two Winamac Residents Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Starke County

Two people were arrested in the overnight hours Saturday, June 25 following a traffic stop in Starke County. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, the traffic stop occurred around 1:17 a.m. CT in the area of Range Road and 400 South. K9 Mack was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette runaway found; 20-year-old arrested, police say

Lafayette police worked with Nebraska police to find a 13-year-old Lafayette girl allegedly with a 20-year-old man who has since been arrested and faces several charges here that include kidnapping and trafficking. On June 14, Lafayette officers investigated a runaway call, according to a news release June 21. They learned...
LAFAYETTE, IN
truecrimedaily

Indiana couple convicted of beating 8-year-old with jumper cables, choking her to death

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A mom and her boyfriend were found guilty of abusing and killing her 8-year-old daughter in 2020. According to WXIN-TV, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old. The trial reportedly lasted three days.
MARION COUNTY, IN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy