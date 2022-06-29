Indiana mother sentenced to 55 years in beating death of 3-year-old son

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was sentenced to prison in connection with the beating death of her 3-year-old son.

According to the Lafayette Journal and Courier, on Tuesday, June 28, Crystal Cox was sentenced to 53 years in prison, followed by two years of probation. She will have to serve 39 years before she's eligible for release.

In May, a jury found Cox guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery, and battery with death to a person under 14 years old in the July 2021 death of her son, Zeus Cox, WRTV-TV reports.

On July 5, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Lafayette Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Howell Street, where they reportedly found the child lying dead on the bedroom floor. Officers saw apparent bruising on the child's chest, stomach, and all over his body.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned Cox and her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, fatally beat the victim, which caused blunt force trauma all over the child's body, according to WRTV. An autopsy report revealed the toddler suffered fatal injuries to his kidney, small intestine ruptures, rib fractures, and intestinal bleeding.

The injuries were reportedly consistent with being whipped with a belt or falling down.

According to charging documents obtained by WRTV, it is believed that Garnes had a drinking problem. Garnes' mentor reportedly told authorities that Garnes admitted to beating the child with a belt and "ended up making a comment to the effect that he thought he did" fatally beat the 3-year-old boy.

Garnes' 9-year-old son lived in the home where the incident took place, and he reportedly told authorities his dad hit the child on July 4 in the living room, and Cox was present. According to WRTV, the 9-year-old son also told authorities Cox would often hit her 3-year-old son with a belt.

In her defense, Cox told authorities that her 3-year-old son was sick the night of July 4, 2021, and he fell, hurting himself, the Lafayette Journal and Courier reports.

Cox's boyfriend, Garnes, is scheduled to appear in court for trial in October for murder and neglect.