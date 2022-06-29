Red, White, Blue: July 4th is Rolling In

I have always loved living in Lee County. Our community always comes together and celebrates the holidays BIG. With gas prices being quite high this summer, much of our family summer fun can be centered right here in our community. Monday rolls in that annual summer holiday celebration of July 4....
Tonight is the night for some great music, kids’ activities, goodies and a fantastic fireworks presentation in Wetumpka!. The birthday of this great country will be celebrated by the City of Wetumpka and the community is invited!. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Gold Star...
LOACHAPOKA — Sparky’s Fireworks Barn is hosting a family-friendly July 4th celebration Friday, July 1, in downtown Loachapoka. Food vendors will set up at 5 p.m., and guests can enjoy a live Motown band at 7 p.m. The event will feature a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Guests...
Here’s a list of local fireworks celebrations happening in our area to celebrate Independence Day. Pike Road – Dark – Rolling Hills Park/Cottonwood Golf Club off Trotman Road. Friday. Wetumpka – 8:30PM – Gold Star Park. Saturday. Montgomery – Dark – Riverwalk Amphitheatre.
This article has been updated to reflect the announcement of Publix. We originally reported it as unknown at the time in May. Several updates have also been included to reflect the openings of several businesses in the LaGrange area. LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new...
Celebrations were in store and there were many smiles shared last Saturday morning as Jessica Bufford and her son received the keys to their brand-new home in Northwest Auburn. This site marks the 71st home the Auburn-Opelika chapter of Habitat for Humanity has built in the area. Habitat for Humanity...
The bees aren’t the only ones excited about the fact that it’s sunflower time in central Alabama. That means it’s time to grab your clippers, cash and sunscreen and head to The Sunflower Field near Autaugaville, just west of Montgomery, where thousands of sunflowers are blooming. It’s...
Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus. Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards. “Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”
OPELIKA –– Home Instead Senior Care of Opelika, Alabama, is the recipient of the 2022 Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging (SE4A) Corporate Sponsorship Award which will be presented to Home Instead at the SE4A Conference, Waves of Change Aging Redefined, at Amelia Island, Florida. The mission of the SE4A Agency is to be an advocate for aging senior adults and recognize individuals and organizations who provide outstanding contributions to older persons in the Southeast region. Home Instead has received this award for its hard work and dedication to the care of seniors and for Home Instead’s Santa to a senior event held every December. Home Instead would like to thank the Lee County Area Agency on Aging for the nomination and for their continued support of this community program.
OPELIKA — Opelika’s local ice cream shop, O Town Ice Cream, has partnered with Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe’s creamery. O Town needed to find a new creamery at the beginning of June when its current partnership went out of business suddenly. “We, unfortunately, couldn’t...
Opelika City Schools is moving forward with plans to update the dress code policy for students for the upcoming school year. The Opelika Board of Education first introduced the possible changes to the dress code policy at a meeting in December, and after making a few changes, brought it back to the agenda on Tuesday as an information item.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins. The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household...
Longtime Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has died, according to a Lee County coroner. Authorities say Harris was recently diagnosed with throat cancer; he died Wednesday morning surrounded by his family. Harris served in the Lee County’s Coroner’s office for more than 30 years. In 2016, Harris retired from the...
LEE COUNTY –– As I look over how many intakes we have encountered at the Lee County Humane Society (LCHS), just in this past week, I find myself wondering, “How can I help? What can I do? What will ignite a ‘difference maker?’” The recurring answer for me is simply, “I don’t know.” My heart wants to save and rescue every single animal. My magical, endless bank account wants to build massive shelters everywhere –– shelters with a well-paid staff, high-end amenities, industrial washers and dryers and grassy knolls. This magical dream is pursued by each and every volunteer and staff member at LCHS. The passion and hope for this animal shelter utopia is what each and every one of us strives to achieve. If you have the wonderful opportunity to talk and listen to an animal shelter employee and/or volunteer, you will find that our hearts work day in and day out in the hopes to build this magical place.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a three-year-old Columbus boy who died in a hot car speaks out and explains how the tragedy happened. They sat down for a one-on-one interview with News Leader 9. Cassandra Thomas couldn’t hold back the tears as she tried to revisit a busy...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government announces the demand response transportation service to the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic starting July 11, 2022. Thursday the city released details about the transportation service after discussing their plans to ensure people have a ride to the new clinic this past November.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Free Health Clinics and free testing are headed to Muscogee County in the next two months, beginning on July 14 and every second Thursday after that. The Muscogee County Health District will have a van in the Courthouse Square in Lumpkin, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can receive free HIV and COVID testing, free vaccines and COVID at home-test kits.
On June 6, 2022 the Millbrook Senior Center opened a new facility on Grandview Road just across from the Millbrook Police Department. In just 22 days since the opening, it is clear that it has been a great investment for the City of Millbrook and its senior citizens. Membership for...
During the 4th of July week, garbage and recycling will be picked up one day later than normal. Opelika Environmental Services will begin picking up Monday's yard waste route on Tuesday with all yard waste routes being completed by the end of the week.
