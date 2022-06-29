Doctor ousted from Florida children’s health board over vaccine views
By Christine Jordan Sexton
floridapolitics.com
3 days ago
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis did not agree with Dr. Lisa Gwynn and removed her from the Florida Healthy Kids Board. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is pushing out a pediatrician from a board in charge of running the state’s Healthy Kids program because of her viewpoints on vaccines for...
University of Miami Health System pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn has been an advocate for Florida children under 5 to get the COVID vaccine—a stark contrast to the state officials, who declined to order vaccine doses for kids because they don’t support the FDA-approved move. Apparently, that pissed off Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and a DeSantis cabinet official, so much that he booted her Wednesday from the state’s Florida Healthy Kids Board. In an email, Patronis said she had made “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view, even going so far as to as to say that the state is ‘obstruct(ing)’ access to vaccines. The CFO does not share your opinion and believes the state has gone to great lengths to protect lives in the face of the Coronavirus.” Gwynn was baffled. “I’m not a politician, I’m a pediatrician,” Gwynn told The Miami Herald. “And there’s no other reason for me to do what I do other than to improve the health of children in our state.”
TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
Business crusaders, plus a food fight over data privacy. The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) has run the numbers to find out which lawmakers are the state’s “Champions of Business.”. AIF this week identified a half dozen Champions, including Senate President Wilton Simpson, President-designate Kathleen Passidomo and President-designate-elect...
Last year, 79,817 abortions were performed in Florida. Nearly 40% of these were in South Florida. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade and a 15-week abortion ban challenged in Florida’s courts, the future of abortion in Florida is unclear. The South Florida Sun Sentinel took a look at facts and figures about pregnancy terminations in Florida. Reviewing data from the Centers for Disease Control ...
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been in lockstep with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when it comes to COVID-19, including an announcement from March. “The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said.
The map of COVID-19 community risk levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state nearly all in orange, at high risk for transmission for the disease. As of June 30, only seven of Florida’s 67 counties were not at high risk; and they were list at...
Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
Florida State is currently experiencing "one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease" and it's mainly impacting gay and bi men. So far, twenty-four cases and six deaths among this demographic have been reported.
One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The listeria cases have been reported in 10 states, but many patients traveled to Florida the month before getting sick, according to the CDC. Florida has accounted for 12 of the 23 cases that have been reported to the CDC from January 2021 to June 2022. The bulk of the U.S. cases — 16 — have been diagnosed since January.
As a new state law dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act” took effect Friday, businesses and a university professor continued battling to block its restrictions on how race-related concepts can be addressed in workplace training and schools. Businesses, including a franchisee of the Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream chain, asked...
Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
Charlie Crist is ready to bring state government to a standstill as Governor if lawmakers outlaw all abortions in Florida. The former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman, who is the front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, vowed to veto all bills passed by the Legislature if Republicans ban abortion and he denies Gov. Ron DeSantis re-election in November.
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
A non-profit organization is concerned that new civics-education training for Florida teachers may push Christian nationalism and endanger the separation of church and state. The organization, Americans United For Separation of Church and State, said Friday that it wants to investigate whether the training was influenced by “conservative Christian groups like Hillsdale College and the […]
The post FL civics training ignites questions of religious indoctrination, separation of church and state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five took effect immediately when signed. Others are slated to take effect Oct. 1, Jan. 1 or at other times.
Raises for state workers, along with the $109B budget, kick in Friday, along with a slew of new laws. There are 144 bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that also take effect Friday, from high-profile, highly contested measures that ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, ban teaching of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and prohibit diversity training infused with critical race theory in the workplace to more mundane, smaller changes to the law such as a bill clarifying when a homeowner can cut down a tree in their yard.
Nearly 150 new laws will go into effect in Florida on Friday. Some of the laws include the Parental Rights in Education law — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — designating strawberry shortcake as the state dessert and preventing drivers from blasting loud music.
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis praised Ben & Jerry's parent company for a decision that will allow sales of ice cream in Israel. But that doesn't mean Florida will immediately return to investing or contracting with the parent company, Unilever, and its subsidiaries. Over the objection of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever on Tuesday announced an agreement that will lead to Avi Zinger, an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, selling ice cream independently under the product's Hebrew and Arabic names in Israel and the West Bank. \DeSantis said in a Twitter post that the move...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida attorneys provided some insight into how the state Department of Education plans to enforce the new Parental Rights in Education law, which critics have nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The statements were part of a response...
Comments / 125