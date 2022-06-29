Doctor ousted from Florida children’s health board over vaccine views

University of Miami Health System pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn has been an advocate for Florida children under 5 to get the COVID vaccine—a stark contrast to the state officials, who declined to order vaccine doses for kids because they don’t support the FDA-approved move. Apparently, that pissed off Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and a DeSantis cabinet official, so much that he booted her Wednesday from the state’s Florida Healthy Kids Board. In an email, Patronis said she had made “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view, even going so far as to as to say that the state is ‘obstruct(ing)’ access to vaccines. The CFO does not share your opinion and believes the state has gone to great lengths to protect lives in the face of the Coronavirus.” Gwynn was baffled. “I’m not a politician, I’m a pediatrician,” Gwynn told The Miami Herald. “And there’s no other reason for me to do what I do other than to improve the health of children in our state.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO