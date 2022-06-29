"Foreigners Might Be Alarmed, But It's Not Considered Offensive Here": People Are Sharing The Common Customs From Their Home Countries That Tourists Find Extremely Bizarre

With a fierce battle under way for control of Lysychansk, an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has conceded that this last bastion in the eastern region of Luhansk might fall to Russia.“I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here,” said Oleksiy Arestovych. “Things will become much more clear within a day or two.”The statement comes amid competing claims from both Ukrainian and Russian forces to have control of the city.While a Ukrainian army spokesperson said that the city has not been seized by the “aggressors”, pro-Moscow separatist leader Rodion Miroshnik told Russian television...

