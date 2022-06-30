West Richland Municipal Services Building lobby closed

The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue. The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property...
• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A household of 9 are homeless after a blaze ripped through their home early this morning. Just after 6:30 fire crews from Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2 as well as Richland Fire responded to the 6500 block of Desert View Drive for a manufactured home on fire. Crews began an aggressive attack on the fully engulfed home upon arrival. The flames threatened other close by structures, one had visible heat related damage. 7 people were in the home at the time of the fire. 5 were evaluated by on scene medics and 2 were transported to the hospital.
Yakima County officials say they have addressed issues that led to the loss of $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year and expected to meet the latest federal deadline. Yakima County was the only county in Washington that had to return rental assistance funds to the U.S. Treasury...
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Crews are dealing with multiple suspicious fires in the Grandview area Monday morning, July 4th. Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of what they were dealing with. The post says deputies have been assisting Grandview Police Department since 3 a.m. Yakima County...
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
A longtime Tri-Cities educator is stepping up to lead Hanford High School next school year. Mike Johnson, currently a principal at Delta High School in Pasco, was announced Friday as the newest principal of the 2,000-student school. “The opportunity to return and be part of the ongoing legacy of excellence...
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Dollar Tree off Grandview up in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Grand view Police Department were first to arrive on scene followed by West Benton Fire, who was arriving from another fire earlier. A car was seen leaving the scene, however there's no description...
Yakama Nation cradleboards, Native tools and jewelry made of stone and shell and the ritual dance of matachines will be shared from master to apprentice through a program that conserves cultural traditions important to Washington’s communities. Janice Anne Whitefoot and Alexandria Whitefoot of Harrah, Jim Baugh and Klairyssa Aronica...
Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
PROSSER, Wash. — Four people were hospitalized following a rollover car accident just within the Prosser city limits early on Sunday morning in what Washington State Patrol (WSP) marked as a DUI accident. According to a press memo issued by State Troopers, the crash was reported at 2:54 a.m....
(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
Scenes from the 4th of July Carnival Saturday, July 2, 2022 at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash.
Offering green teas, black teas, organic tea and spices and gifts, Pudgy’s Tea and Spice opened last month in Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive, No. 280, in Yakima. Owner Brian Nott said he and his wife would frequently travel to the Cup & Kettle tea and spice shop in Leavenworth, but the pandemic and ensuing rise in gas prices have made trips difficult.
RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters, medics and police are at the scene of a residential structure fire in Richland where several people reported hearing a loud explosion followed by heavy plumes of dark smoke. According to officials from the Richland Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residence on the 74000-block of E Grand Bluff Loop after the explosion was called...
Yakima, Washington, is a popular destination for wine lovers. It’s located in the Yakima Valley which is one of the most fertile areas in the Pacific Northwest. There are many family-friendly attractions available in the area, including museums and performance venues as well as outdoor natural attractions. Some attractions may be temporarily closed. Hours and availability may have changed.
