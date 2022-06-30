West Richland Municipal Services Building lobby closed

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A household of 9 are homeless after a blaze ripped through their home early this morning. Just after 6:30 fire crews from Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2 as well as Richland Fire responded to the 6500 block of Desert View Drive for a manufactured home on fire. Crews began an aggressive attack on the fully engulfed home upon arrival. The flames threatened other close by structures, one had visible heat related damage. 7 people were in the home at the time of the fire. 5 were evaluated by on scene medics and 2 were transported to the hospital.

WEST RICHLAND, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO