ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

West Richland Municipal Services Building lobby closed

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST RICHLAND, WA – An announcement made by City of West...

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima considers annexing land at west edge of city

The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue. The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima Walmarts adding gas stations; Cheese Junkies closes doors

• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Removal of 35,000 toxic waste drums marks end of Pasco Landfill cleanup. What comes next?

PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Two people hospitalized after West Richland house fire

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A household of 9 are homeless after a blaze ripped through their home early this morning. Just after 6:30 fire crews from Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2 as well as Richland Fire responded to the 6500 block of Desert View Drive for a manufactured home on fire. Crews began an aggressive attack on the fully engulfed home upon arrival. The flames threatened other close by structures, one had visible heat related damage. 7 people were in the home at the time of the fire. 5 were evaluated by on scene medics and 2 were transported to the hospital.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
West Richland, WA
Local
Washington Government
West Richland, WA
Government
City
Yakima, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Single-car crash outside Richland early July 4

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Services#Tricities
nbcrightnow.com

Dollar Tree in Grandview up in flames early Monday morning

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Dollar Tree off Grandview up in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Grand view Police Department were first to arrive on scene followed by West Benton Fire, who was arriving from another fire earlier. A car was seen leaving the scene, however there's no description...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima, Kittitas county residents chosen for heritage arts apprenticeships

Yakama Nation cradleboards, Native tools and jewelry made of stone and shell and the ritual dance of matachines will be shared from master to apprentice through a program that conserves cultural traditions important to Washington’s communities. Janice Anne Whitefoot and Alexandria Whitefoot of Harrah, Jim Baugh and Klairyssa Aronica...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima residents respond to new Washington laws

Wash. – Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates. Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
610KONA

Pasco Firefighters Rescue Kitten From PVC Pipe

(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 4th of July Carnival at State Fair Park

Scenes from the 4th of July Carnival Saturday, July 2, 2022 at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pudgy’s Tea & Spice opens in Glenwood Square in Yakima

Offering green teas, black teas, organic tea and spices and gifts, Pudgy’s Tea and Spice opened last month in Glenwood Square, 5110 Tieton Drive, No. 280, in Yakima. Owner Brian Nott said he and his wife would frequently travel to the Cup & Kettle tea and spice shop in Leavenworth, but the pandemic and ensuing rise in gas prices have made trips difficult.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland residence unstable after reports of a fire and explosion

RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters, medics and police are at the scene of a residential structure fire in Richland where several people reported hearing a loud explosion followed by heavy plumes of dark smoke. According to officials from the Richland Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residence on the 74000-block of E Grand Bluff Loop after the explosion was called...
RICHLAND, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Yakima : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Yakima , Washington

Yakima, Washington, is a popular destination for wine lovers. It’s located in the Yakima Valley which is one of the most fertile areas in the Pacific Northwest. There are many family-friendly attractions available in the area, including museums and performance venues as well as outdoor natural attractions. Some attractions may be temporarily closed. Hours and availability may have changed.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy