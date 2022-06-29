NOAA Gets Two New Supercomputers To Boost Weather Forecasting

Unlike conventional crowd simulations for what-if analysis, agent-based crowd simulations for real-time applications are an emerging research topic and an important tool for better crowd managements in smart cities. Recent studies have attempted to incorporate the real-time crowd observations into crowd simulations for real-time crowd forecasting and management; however, crowd flow forecasting considering individual-level microscopic interactions, especially for large crowds, is still challenging. Here, we present a method that incorporates crowd observation data to forecast a large crowd flow, including thousands of individuals, using a microscopic agent-based model. By sequentially estimating both the crowd state and the latent parameter behind the crowd flows from the aggregate crowd density observation with the particle filter algorithm, the present method estimates and forecasts the large crowd flow using agent-based simulations that incorporate observation data. Numerical experiments, including a realistic evacuation scenario with 5000 individuals, demonstrated that the present method could successfully provide reasonable crowd flow forecasting for different crowd scenarios, even with limited information on crowd movements. These results support the feasibility of real-time crowd flow forecasting and subsequent crowd management, even for large but microscopic crowd problems.

