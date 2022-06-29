ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

NOAA Gets Two New Supercomputers To Boost Weather Forecasting

The Weather Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe machines are ranked 49 and 50 on a list of the fastest supercomputers in the world. They can churn out data three times faster than the previous system. An upgrade to hurricane forecasts is just one of the things they'll enable. Weather forecasting in the U.S. is about...

weather.com

