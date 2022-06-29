ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Federal agents: 30 pounds of cocaine found inside NJ man’s electric wheelchair at airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were credited with stopping more than 30 pounds of drugs from being smuggled into the country when they found cocaine hidden in an electric wheelchair at the airport.

Agents said the drugs were found at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport on June 20 in a press release. Police arrested Gabriel Ruiz, who is facing state felony drug charges.

CBP officers said in a news release that during secondary screening, an x-ray of Ruiz’s electric wheelchair revealed “anomalies within the seat and back cushions.” When officers investigated, they found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks containing a “white powdery substance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5iO3_0gQ7FahM00
Federal agents: 30 pounds of cocaine found inside NJ man’s electric wheelchair at airport Agents said the drugs had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers used field tests kits and tools to establish the substance was 30 pounds and three ounces of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of nearly $1 million.

“Concealing dangerous drugs inside wheelchair seat cushions is unusual,” Thomas Heffernan, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Baltimore, said in a statement. “Transnational criminal organizations work very hard to conceal their illicit drugs, but this cocaine seizure proves once again that Customs and Border Protection officers are up to the task of protecting our communities by finding the drug gangs’ creatively concealed contraband.”

Last month, a passenger arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested after CBP officials said they found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in their electric wheelchair.

Officers did not connect the two, but did note that both passengers who were caught smuggling drugs in electric wheelchairs were flying into the United States from the Dominican Republic.

Attorney information for Ruiz was not immediately available, WCAU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mymcmedia.org

Inmate Arrested for Attempted Murder Mistakenly Released

An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Smuggling#Wheelchairs#Drugs#Nj#Cbp
Daily Voice

Police ID Ex-Con Killed In Virginia Shootout

Police have identified the 37-year-old ex-con who was killed in a police shootout earlier this week in Fairfax County. Christian Parker, of Reston, had been wanted for firing a gun in a home Sunday and other offenses when police confronted him in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, county police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NottinghamMD.com

Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., the MDTA Police received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895). A preliminary investigation suggests that … Continue reading "Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles" The post Road rage shooting reported in Harbor Tunnel, police seek to identify vehicles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Fighting juveniles scatter upon arrival of officers

On June 25 at 11:04 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Eads Street in Arlington, a fight broke out among what police described as a large group of juveniles, who scattered upon the arrival of officers. One individual was truck with an unknown object during the melée, sustaining a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Washington

Tow Truck Driver Documents Wheel Thefts

A local tow truck driver’s popular social media videos document theft of car wheels and offer insight on how to keep it from happening. Police statistics in D.C., Maryland and Virginia show the crime is up. Experts theorize the uptick has to do with lingering parts shortages from the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DEA: Drug, gun warrant sparks barricade situation in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON — A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) case closed a portion of a road in Southwest D.C. early Wednesday because of a barricade situation, according to a spokesperson for the DEA. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers closed a portion of M Street Southwest to assist the federal law enforcement...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Baltimore man indicted for multiple fake loan applications

A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a Baltimore man for submitting several fraudulent loan applications as well as stealing the identity of a tax preparer. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron says Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes Jr. was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.
BALTIMORE, MD
truecrimedaily

Landscaper fatally shot in D.C. after grass clippings allegedly got blown onto man’s car

WASHINGTON (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend after clippings from a recent landscaping job allegedly got on a man’s car. On Saturday, June 25, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., tweeted there was a shooting investigation on the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. The tweet said to look out for a Black male with blue or green eyes wearing a light shirt who headed southbound on West Virginia Avenue on a green scooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy