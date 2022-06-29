ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

July 4th Weekend Hours of Operations

napervilleparks.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville Park District announces its operating hours for various facilities over 4th of July weekend. The customer service desk at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center (305 W. Jackson Avenue) will be closed Saturday-Monday,...

napervilleparks.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
nctv17.com

Council Adopts Conduct Code | Overnight Parking Ban Lift | Naperville Salute Begins

At its latest meeting, Naperville City Council revised its municipal code to address how mayoral appointees and elected officials conduct themselves at meetings, in the public and on social media. Some of the changes include prohibiting city officials and board and commission members from using their role to promote a private enterprise as well as ensuring that they refrain from actions or words that might compromise Naperville’s reputation. The newly adopted policy was prompted by a recent leak of the name of a controversial figure being considered for a position on the Special Events and Community Arts Commission. Copies of the new code have been sent to all existing commission and board members and will be a topic of discussion in future meetings.
Chicago Parents

Family Neighborhood Guide: Visiting Tinley Park with Kids

No matter what type of adventure you’re looking for, Tinley Park has it down to a “T.” The community known as a historically key junction point for train and road travel celebrates 130 years this year. I’ve explored every nook and cranny of the community for my blog, Tinley Park Mom, and always marvel at the treasures I find. So here are just some activities kids enjoy, food options that families will appreciate and places to keep the entire family engaged.
wjol.com

Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

The Bruce Road pedestrian tunnel has been constructed, and now work will begin on the 167th Street tunnel as the Forest Preserve District continues to construct a 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail from Homer Township to Lockport. The project will require 167th Street to close for 30 days starting July 5. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Normal, IL
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
City
Golf, IL
WGN Radio

Recreation, natural beauty found in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty. Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.  From an industrial gravel pit, to and […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Is Proud To Welcome The Very First Pizza City Festival

Finally, the greatest food of all time is being honored with its own festival. The Best Food In The World And My Personal Favorite. When someone asks me the question, "what's your favorite food of all time?" I don't even have to think about it because the response is automatic. It's a simple one-word answer, pizza. Of course, I enjoy many other types of foods and meals but for me, nothing comes close to pizza. I don't care if it's frozen, by the slice, thin-crust, deep-dish, cold leftovers, or any other style you can think of because I love it all.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

A six-pack of booze and a flock of chickens stumble in Montgomery

There were the two major areas of discussion at this week's Montgomery Village Board meeting. Within a short stretch of Douglas Road in Montgomery near the Kendall County line, the ability of residents to purchase alcohol may have reached the top of the glass. At this week’s Montgomery Village Board meeting, trustee Theresa Sperling told this prospective vacant building buyer from Aurora this:
MONTGOMERY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#4th Of July#Operations#The Paddleboat Quarry#The Riverwalk Caf
chicagopopular.com

July 4 Fireworks Guide 2022: Where To See Them In Illinois

ILLINOIS — It’s time for local July 4 celebrations — time to kick back, relax, have a barbecue, then head out to see some Independence Day fireworks. While many events were canceled or scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, most are back full force for 2022.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL

Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers' Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived in...
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
vfpress.news

Controversial St. Joe’s Development Plan Heads To Westchester Zoning Board

Friday, July 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A controversial plan to build a community center and light manufacturing complex on the site of the old St. Joseph High School, 10900 W. Cermak Rd. in Westchester, has caused fresh consternation among residents and prompted questions about village officials’ knowledge of, and fidelity to, the village code and the zoning process.
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Aurora, IL One of the Best-Run Cities in America – No Way? Way

I have found something that will surely make Wayne and Garth so proud. It's a report that says Aurora, Illinois is one of the best-run cities in America. No way? Way. This high praise for the hometown of Wayne and Garth of Wayne's World fame comes courtesy of Wallethub. It's a rundown of the best and worst-run cities for 2022 and Aurora comes in at a superlative #32. Schwing!
AURORA, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Election Results | Cannabis Sales In Unincorporated DuPage | Unexpected Find During Construction

The voters have spoken, deciding Governor J.B. Pritzker will face off this November against Republican state Senator Darren Bailey. In other unofficial election results, Democrat Alexi Giannoulis will compete against Republican Dan Brady for the Illinois Secretary of State position, a role opening up for the first time in 24 years with the retirement of Jesse White. Kathy Salvi has been named as the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois, set to challenge Democrat incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Tweens Grow Garden Stake Business

Suzanne Fallon and her daughters Abigail and Charlotte were looking for something to do this summer, so they decided to make beaded garden stakes. “We ordered a kit from Amazon to make your own fairy garden stick wands,” said Suzanne. “We got the kit and the wand was a cheap aluminum small post. It had plastic beads and we were like, ‘Oh, this isn’t high quality. We could do this better.’ So, we decided, ‘Oh, let’s post these four we made and see if people like them.’”
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Neighbor provides escape hatch for Grand Blvd. homeowner

The woman who expressed outrage over the construction of an apartment building next door to her home in downtown Brookfield and later sued the developer, her home’s former owners and their real estate agent has sold that home – for a profit. Cook County property records show that...
BROOKFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy