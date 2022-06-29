ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MT

Authorities looking for Eureka man accused of killing his father

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Authorities are seeking a man from Eureka who is accused of killing his father in the Thirsty Lake Road area on May 30.

Joshua Joseph Sauls, 23, has been charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of John Lewis Sauls.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed on June 21 in Lincoln County Justice Court, efforts by law enforcement to locate and interview Joshua Souls have been unsuccessful. Law officers wrote that “he appears to have left the area shortly after the shooting and according to family members may be hiding with friends in a neighboring county.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report May 31 of a dead man, later identified as John Lewis Sauls, on Thirsty Lake Road, about 7.5 miles up Meadow Creek Road, according to court documents.

Deputies Bobbie (Noel) Aston and Clint Heintz found John Lewis Sauls with three apparent gunshot wounds to the head. An autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula confirmed that the man died of three gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

After Aston and Heintz secured the scene, Detectives Duane Rhodes and Dan Holskey began investigating. They found three cigarette butts with two gold-colored rings around the filter at the scene as well as three fired shell casings from a Winchester .45 caliber automatic and two bullets.

On June 1, Rhodes spoke to John Sauls’ wife, the mother of Joshua Sauls. She said the last time she saw her husband was on May 30. She said Joshua Sauls was also living in the home and was angry at John due to a “family crisis."

On May 30, Joshua and John left the home in a black Chevy Monte Carlo. John’s wife said the car was now parked behind the house. On Tuesday morning, the wife noticed John’s door was shut, which was normal, and she assumed he was sleeping, according to the court document.

Later, according to Joshua’s mother, Joshua told her that while they were out for a drive, they got into an argument and John grabbed the steering wheel. Joshua allegedly said he kicked John out of the car and left him in the Dog Creek area on U.S. 93. Joshua also said he was headed to the Dog Creek area to look for his dad.

During the interview, Rhodes saw cigarette butts and multiple spent .45 caliber casings at the residence. He returned with a search warrant, collected the butts and casings. Rhodes said the items matched the ones found at the crime scene.

Family members also told Rhodes that John Sauls didn’t smoke and that he owned, and typically carried, a .45 caliber firearm. The gun was not found at the scene or during a search of the home and car, according to court documents.

Rhodes spoke to a Meadow Creek Road resident who told the investigator he saw the black car driving up the road at about noon on May 31. The witness said the car caught his attention because it was a “low” car and he didn’t see that type of vehicle on that dirt road very often.

Sauls has had other run-ins with law enforcement in the past.

According to court documents, he was accused of fleeing from police after an attempted traffic stop in the Eureka area in November 2017. Police said he ditched the car. Officers later found baggies with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also reported finding two guns, several knives, two hatchets, a leather club and four boxes of ammunition.

In the charging document in the 2017 case, filed by Heintz, who was a police officer in Eureka at the time, he recalled assisting Detective Nate Scofield of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop in 2014 involving Joshua Sauls. Scofield said he found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle that Sauls allegedly said belonged to him.

Conviction for deliberate homicide is punishable by life, death or imprisonment in the Montana State Prison for a term of not less than 10 years or more than life.

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boating accident victims recovered, identified

The four victims lost in Tuesday's boating accidents have been recovered and identified. On Tuesday night, June 28, at the time of the initial response to the boating accident, the sheriff’s office recovered the body of 59-year-old Gregory J. Daiker of Laclede.  The body of 49-year-old Aaron J. Faulhaber of Laclede was recovered on Thursday at 9 p.m., in approximately 80 feet of water, near the original accident location.
LACLEDE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Idaho Man Killed in UTV Crash

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 63-year-old man was killed when his UTV crashed Thursday evening in Bonner County. According to Idaho State Police, troopers are investigating the possibility the driver, from Priest River, may have been impaired when his Yamaha side-by-side went off Freeman Lake Road at around 8 p.m. The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the UTV. The crash slowed traffic while crews cleared the scene.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish wreck kills motorcyclist

A 22-year-old Libby resident died after losing control and crashing his motorcycle near Whitefish on Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The man’s identity was not released on Friday. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, the man was riding at high speed along Whitefish Loop Road. Montana Highway Patrol officials said the man passed a vehicle at a corner, and lost control of the bike.
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Libby man killed in motorcycle crash near Whitefish

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A Libby man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday. A Kawasaki motorcycle was eastbound on Whitefish Hills Loop at a high rate of speed when it passed another vehicle on a corner, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports. The driver lost control and the motorcycle went off...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Fourth of July Weekend Features Flathead Valley Festivities

Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Montana State Prison#Violent Crime
NBCMontana

$2 million in federal grants to four Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana communities will share in $2 million of federal grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant Program. The money is meant to support public facilities and housing projects. Here's where the funding will go:. Missoula County will receive $600,000 for a veterans housing program...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Flathead National Offers Firewood Cutting Permits, Opportunity

Kalispell, MT – June 30, 2022 – The Hungry Horse/Glacier View Ranger District is offering a temporary firewood cutting opportunity in the Emery Creek Drainage. National Forest System Roads 1615 and 301805B will be open from July 1 – July 22 for access to log decks remaining after timber harvest. Please use caution when traveling on the 301805B road as it is narrow and provides few turnouts.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Runner Earns Spot on Team USA

Jennifer Lichter, a 26-year-old trail runner from Whitefish, set off for an easy shake out run in Mammoth Lakes, California in mid-June, getting her legs ready for a big weekend. “It’s race week baby!” she yelled at the camera in a video posted to social media. The...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy