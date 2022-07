Clarksville police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash from earlier this month on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. It happened June 16 in front of Applebees and Clarksville police say there is evidence that 38-year-old Justin Walker of Clarksville was traveling at an excessive speed when he collided with the passenger side of another vehicle at the intersection of Fair Brook Place.

