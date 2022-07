Madera Kiwanis and the City of Madera are saddened by the cancellation of this year’s Madera Firework Spectacular show at the Madera Fairgrounds. During the emergency meeting Tuesday evening, the stakeholders were informed, almost at the very last minute, that the State Fire Marshall has pulled the permits of the pyrotechnic operator, Exposhows Inc., who was under contract with the Greater Madera Kiwanis Club.

1 DAY AGO