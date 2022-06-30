ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche Stanley Cup parade in Denver will take place on Thursday

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

Stanley Cup parade, rally setup underway in Civic Center Park

The Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will continue the celebration with a championship parade on Thursday, June 30th. The pre-parade rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9:00 a.m. There will be live music, highlight reels of the season, a live video feed of the parade.

Colorado Avalanche coaches and players pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The parade itself will start at 10:00 a.m. at Union Station. Fans are welcome to line 17th Street from Union Station to Broadway, then south to Civic Center Park.

There will be two designated parade seating areas for individuals with mobility impairments. The first lot will be on the northwest corner of 16th and Wynkoop, and the second at the northeast corner of 17th and Curtis. Those spots are available first-come, first-served basis.

CBS

For the rally, there will be designated seating for mobility impaired fans in front of the City and County Building on the south end of Bannock Street, accessible from 14th Avenue. The nearest available parking is at the Cultural Center Complex Garage at 12th and Broadway. Both the parking and seating area for the rally are first-come, first-serve, too. DOTI crews will close Bannock from Colfax to 14th at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. They will close 14th between Delaware and Broadway, Bannock between Colfax and 13th, and Cherokee between Colfax and 13th at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Those attending are urged to use RTD to get downtown. It's also highly recommended to bring lots of water. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s on Thursday and water will not be provided on site. Hats and sunscreen are also highly recommended. The last time one of our major league sports teams won a championship came in 2016 for the Broncos. Although it's not officially mapped out yet, a parade and celebration location could look similar.

In 2016, the parade followed the same route, beginning near Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street, continued along 17th to Broadway, down Broadway to 13th Avenue and down 13th to the City and County Building for a huge rally.

CBS Denver

Scattered afternoon storms expected this weekend in Colorado

It's the start of a long holiday weekend and the weather will be pretty typical for this time of year in Colorado. That means each day will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.Mornings are typically dry and quiet with scattered clouds left over from storms on the previous day. Then as we add in daytime heating we usually see showers and storms form in the mountains around noon and across the lower elevations after 2 or 3 p.m. each day.Temperatures over the next few days will be near normal for this time of year with 80s and lower 90s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We'll see mostly 70s in the mountains with 60s above 10,000 feet.Looking ahead to next week there are signs in a few of the extended forecast charts that a heat wave could be on the way to Colorado. Some data shows highs in Denver potentially approaching 100 degrees by next weekend.
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

