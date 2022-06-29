ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Beekeeping Calendar: July 2022

By Amy Vu
University of Florida
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beekeeping calendar is a tool for all beekeepers in Florida, small scale to commercial operations. This calendar is...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

University of Florida

Florida Farm Pests: Fruit Flies (Drosophila ssp.)

If you have seen flies flying around your ripe fruits, it is probably a fruit fly. Drosophila (a genus of flies that includes the family Drosophilidae), also known as small fruit flies, are a common pest in Florida all-year-round. Especially during late summer/fall. They can be found almost everywhere, including houses, restaurants, markets, farms, etc.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Volunteers and Extension Agents Needed to Coach 4-H Horticulture Teams

The Florida 4-H State Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest took place in June at the Alachua County Extension Office in Newberry. This contest provided an opportunity for youth to demonstrate their skill and knowledge in identifying and judging a wide variety of fruits and nuts, vegetables, flowers/foliage, and ornamental plants. Fourteen youth from four counties from across the state competed in this event that challenged their plant science knowledge with over 140 plant specimens to identify and judge. The Marion County 4-H team, coached by Jeremy Rhoden and Jenni Cassidy, consisting of Caroline Cassidy, Kylie Hurst, Lydia Sharp, and Timothy Sinsay earned the first-place senior team and will represent Florida at the National Junior Horticultural Association Annual Convention in October in Towson Maryland.
NEWBERRY, FL

