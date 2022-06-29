Florida Beekeeping Calendar: July 2022

The Florida 4-H State Horticulture Identification and Judging Contest took place in June at the Alachua County Extension Office in Newberry. This contest provided an opportunity for youth to demonstrate their skill and knowledge in identifying and judging a wide variety of fruits and nuts, vegetables, flowers/foliage, and ornamental plants. Fourteen youth from four counties from across the state competed in this event that challenged their plant science knowledge with over 140 plant specimens to identify and judge. The Marion County 4-H team, coached by Jeremy Rhoden and Jenni Cassidy, consisting of Caroline Cassidy, Kylie Hurst, Lydia Sharp, and Timothy Sinsay earned the first-place senior team and will represent Florida at the National Junior Horticultural Association Annual Convention in October in Towson Maryland.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO