ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

1 injured in Durham shooting

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLOIl_0gQ6knQP00

Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Naples Place near North Hardee Street.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not released anymore information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This past Monday, some Durham officers were involved in a shooting while investigating bullets being fired into a vehicle on Worth Street .

The city has entered an agreement with ShotSpotter which they hope will help silence gun violence in the Bull City.

Related

ShotSpotter's CEO takes questions from skeptical Durham residents after weekend of gun violence

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

Police investigating double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man hospitalized following shooting in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Graham. The shooting happened Saturday on White Street. Police responded to what was originally reported as an accidental shooting. Investigators said the shooting happened after 4 p.m. Detectives said he was taken to...
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

3 suspects run from car with multiple bullet holes in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An aggravated assault was reported to the Durham Police Department around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a search warrant. In connection with the assault, witnesses told police they saw “multiple people shooting” from a car before jumping out of it and fleeing. The...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Naples Place#Crimestoppers
WRAL News

Durham man charged with murder in April triple shooting

Durham, N.C. — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Durham man and charged him in connection to an April shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Armani Walker, 25, is charged with one count of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at a Burlington family gathering, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies said they got a call about gunshots during a family gathering on Albert Jeffries Road in Burlington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were told that a black Camaro left the scene going towards N.C. Highway 49. The car was later seen in the 1500 block of N. NC 49 near Green Level, where they discovered it to have a bullet hole.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Baby dies in Mebane after being left in car by father, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby died after being left in a car in Mebane by their father, according to a Mebane Police Department news release. Around 12:23 p.m., members of the MPD responded to the Armacell at 7412 Oakwood Street when they got a call reporting cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CPR was being administered […]
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Man taken to hospital after Durham daytime shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have confirmed a shooting in Durham that took place Wednesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:20 p.m., a shooting occurred near Hardee Street and Cheek Road. A man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim may...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

SCAM ALERT: Don’t fall victim to t-shirt scam, Cary police warn

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town. They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department. The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.
CARY, NC
wcti12.com

Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Photos Of Bank Robbery Suspect Released

CLEVELAND – Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union at 28 Oxholm Circle, Garner have been released. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance identifying the suspect who robbed the SECU, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community, at 1:44pm Wednesday.
GARNER, NC
FOX8 News

19-year-old shot in Burlington, suspect at-large

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was shot on Tuesday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. Officers came to the 600 block of Center Avenue at 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday after getting a report of a person shot in the area. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old man suffering from a single […]
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Man found shot in the road in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies found a man on a road with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning. Deputies say a neighbor called 911 after hearing a “verbal disturbance” and the sound of gunfire between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.. When deputies...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham home burst into flames along North Hyde Park

More than 40 firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Durham home on North Hyde Park Avenue early Friday morning. The entire home was engulfed in flames, the Durham Fire Department said. Live power lines were found on the ground and Duke Energy was called in to help...
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy