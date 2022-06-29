1 injured in Durham shooting

Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Naples Place near North Hardee Street.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not released anymore information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

