5 potential third-round targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Derek Lalonde, formerly an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been named the 28th Head Coach in the franchise's long history, per a team release. Lalonde's experience as a head coach with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of Minnesota, likely helped his plight for the Wings' job, as well as his relationship with current GM Steve Yzerman, who is often credited as the architect of the modern Tampa Bay Lightning. Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill who was not retained after this season. The Red Wings appear poised to take a step forward after failing to make the postseason for a sixth straight season. Lalonde, on the other hand, has won two Stanley Cups, so maybe he can instill a winning culture in the Red Wings locker room.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO