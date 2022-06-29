Four Year Transportation Improvement Plan Starting Soon in Midland/Odessa
By Kevin Chase
Mix 97.9 FM
3 days ago
With traffic becoming a problem in the Midland/Odessa area, now there is a four-year improvement plan set to begin in 2023. According to NewsWest 9, the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board just approved a four-year transportation improvement plan to begin in early 2023 and run till the end of...
Andrews Hwy in Odessa is getting rebuilt from 8th street to 42nd street so be on the lookout for lane closures and travel being backed up. According to CBS 7, work will begin soon on the 2-mile stretch of Andrews Hwy from 8th street to Highway 191/42nd street, but work will be going on at night to minimize the traffic problems.
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may be 15 to 20 minutes as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes. (truly only joking)
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland offices will be closed starting Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. With offices closed, people living in the area can expect changes to the City of Midland trash pickup schedule. For the week of July 4th, the trash pickup schedule is as followed: Solid Waste […]
Drivers in West Texas, we'll get to you in a second... First, let's start with PARKING LOT DESIGNERS AND BUILDERS who designed the lots in West Texas--we're talking to you. You've created havoc in the lives of the citizens of this great area daily when we attempt to park our vehicles. I'm not sure why those folks didn't keep in mind when building parking lots all throughout the Permian Basin--that EVERYONE HERE OWNS TRUCKS. I have yet to park somewhere that I don't practically need a can opener to either get out of my car after I've parked or almost need to borrow a couple of Marshallers from Midland International Airport to guide me out of a parking spot when I'm ready to leave.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend. 4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.
SEMINOLE, Texas — The City of Seminole announced Thursday it is implementing stage four water restrictions due to the water shortage. For the next seven days, there will be a number of things citizens will be prohibited from doing. During the restriction, irrigating landscaped areas, washing motor vehicles, boats...
It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A recent increase in supermarket shoplifting isn’t unique to West Texas, and both economic and law enforcement experts believe the recent record-breaking inflation is the main reason behind it. “There has been an increase in some theft. (There’s been) a lot of first-time people with the shoplifting,” said Brian Helmers, a manager […]
There still time before SCHOOL kicks in gear in August! July is here and if you haven't taken the kiddos or family to a waterpark and you want to, here are the nearest ones to Midland Odessa! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside.
Get ready for Firecracker Fandango's big 4thof July celebration in Odessa! After being gone for the past 2 years, the festivities are back!. Here are fun facts you need to know to prepare for this weekend!. •1 HAPPENS SATURDAY JULY 2ND AND ITS FREE!. The event happens Saturday July 2nd...
MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators accused of failing to report sexual assault have filed a motion for protection and appointment of independent privilege team. Court documents show that Shelby Hammer, Todd Freese, Adrianne Clifton and Chrystal Myers filed the motion on March 2. It was granted...
Bryan and Clint Wilson moved to Odessa in 2020 with one goal in mind, to start a center that offered a safe space for LGBTQ youth and adults in the Permian Basin. In 2020, Bryan and Clint Wilson moved to Odessa from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to start a community center for LGBTQ people in the Permian Basin. The couple set out to create a space where everyone can feel safe and accepted.
Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
The mother of a missing Black teenager received heartbreaking news this month, more than two decades after her child’s disappearance. Sylvia Nicole Smith’s mother first reported her missing on February 18, 2000. The 16-year-old was last seen four days earlier, asking her mother to file a runaway report to the Midland Police Department in West Texas. .
Since the 4th of July falls on a Monday this year many of this year's events are happening over the weekend, starting Friday. The Midland Rockhounds are kicking off Independence festivities Friday, July 1st, and will continue throughout the weekend. The Rockhounds will have fireworks after each game this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College held a kickoff party Tuesday for its Downtown Project. The event featured a groundbreaking ceremony and honored OC's partners, the City of Odessa and Toby and Sandra Eoff. OC's Downtown Project hopes to make the area near 4th and Jackson a hotspot by adding...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify two men accused of burglary. According to police, on June 13, two men driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe broke into both Sherwin Williams stores at 2215 N Midland Drive and 3110 N Loop 250 W. The pair stole multiple paint sprayer rigs, […]
Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The American Farm Bureau Federation is now reporting 4th of July cookouts will cost the average family 17% more than last year, a result of ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. On averages, families will spend about $70 on their Independence Day meals, about $7.00 per person. A recent market survey showed […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the FBI at a scene in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive. The FBI is still on the scene. Odessa Police as well as the Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted. This is all the information we have at this...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reports that a two-car accident has closed the bridge at 1788 and 191. That is all the information at this time. This story will be updated as more information is gathered.
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0