ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The New James Bond Will Look Very Different—And Be a Ways Away, Producer Says

By Jessica Sager
Parade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond is coming—but maybe not in the way you remember him. Daniel Craig hung up his cuff links after the much-delayed No Time to Die, and the next 007 may be quite different. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline that...

parade.com

Comments / 4

Related
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'It's a reinvention of Bond': 007 producer Barbara Broccoli says filming for the next epic is 'at least two years away' and insists they won't rush into casting Daniel Craig's successor

Eager fans have been patiently waiting for news about the next James Bond movie after Daniel Craig's last hurrah as 007 arrived on screens in September. But Barbara Broccoli has now told patient fans they could still be waiting some time for the 26th Eon film as shooting for the next epic is 'at least two years away'.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

James Bond Is Being "Reinvented" For Next Movie, Confirms Producer

The next James Bond movie will completely reinvent the iconic spy, according to longtime franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. Very little is currently known about the upcoming 26th Bond movie, apart from the fact that it will introduce the world to a brand-new James Bond following Daniel Craig's explosive departure in last year's No Time To Die. However, Broccoli has teased that we can expect a very different take on the character.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Tom Hardy
thedigitalfix.com

Mission: Impossible is better than James Bond, says Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg has given a lengthy interview to SohoHouse in which he discusses The Cornetto Trilogy, and very much does not discuss Tom Cruise. The only thing he could be drawn on is the Mission Impossible franchise more generally, and what Cruise doing his own stunts offers an audience. At...
MOVIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Reg Jean Page#Outlander Star
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The Strapless Black Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore To The Tony Awards—We're Speechless!

Vanessa Hudgens is no stranger to an epic LBD, and chose to rock a strapless, floor-length and Old Hollywood-esque black gown as she graced the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet. The tick…tick…BOOM! star, 33, donned a silky item with elegant ruching designed by Schiaparelli and took our breath away with her classic, exquisite and timeless ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dramatic Hair Transformation—Is That Even Her?!

Get ready to see Catherine Zeta-Jones as you’ve never, ever seen her! The 52-year-old actress has ditched her signature shiny brunette locks, and has gone for a crisp short blonde bob instead! We had to do a double take when we first saw the pap pictures of the Darling Buds of May actress that were released on Wednesday, June 1st, as she looked completely unrecognizable!
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy