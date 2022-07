National dental publication Incisal Edge magazine named University of Maine alumnus Dr. Benjamin Lawlor one of its 2022 “40 Under 40” top young dentists in the U.S. Lawlor, who graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, founded Maine Dentistry and treats patients at all of its locations in Portland, Auburn and Gray. He also is an International College of Oral Implantologists Fellow and member of both the American Dental Association and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. Incisal Edge will feature Lawlor and the other top young dentists in a series of profiles in its fall “40 Under 40” editorial coverage.

