Liberal Justices Protect Texas Veterans From Right-Wing

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee slammed President Biden's policies on Wednesday's "Hannity," saying that the president is "held captive" to the far left of his party. MIKE HUCKABEE: Joe is pretty well captive to the far left of his party, and he has been since he got the nomination. It's pretty apparent to Joe's not sure what he stands for. He just reads the cards. It tells him, walk in, say hello to everyone, sit down, stand up, go to the toilet, be careful when you sit down, don't eat the paper. It's just. It's bizarre. I think you're exactly right. I think you're right, Sean, that that's exactly what's happening, but here's what I wish people would remember. I know you remember it. When Joe Biden said that if anyone in his administration ever showed disrespect to the press, he'd be fired on the spot. On the spot, he said. Joe should fire himself.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO