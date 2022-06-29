ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Liberal Justices Protect Texas Veterans From Right-Wing

By Michael VerMeulen
texassignal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rare good ruling from the nation’s highest judicial body, the Supreme Court issued a June 29 ruling in the case of Torres v. Texas that protects veterans from discrimination by state governments and retains legal liability for those same administrations. Military veteran Le Roy Torres, who...

texassignal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Veteran#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Republican#Scotus
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Mike Huckabee: Instead of eliminating fossil fuels, we just ought to eliminate fossils

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee slammed President Biden's policies on Wednesday's "Hannity," saying that the president is "held captive" to the far left of his party. MIKE HUCKABEE: Joe is pretty well captive to the far left of his party, and he has been since he got the nomination. It's pretty apparent to Joe's not sure what he stands for. He just reads the cards. It tells him, walk in, say hello to everyone, sit down, stand up, go to the toilet, be careful when you sit down, don't eat the paper. It's just. It's bizarre. I think you're exactly right. I think you're right, Sean, that that's exactly what's happening, but here's what I wish people would remember. I know you remember it. When Joe Biden said that if anyone in his administration ever showed disrespect to the press, he'd be fired on the spot. On the spot, he said. Joe should fire himself.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton vows to defend anti-sodomy law if Supreme Court rolls back LGBTQ rights

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he would defend the state’s archaic anti-sodomy law if the conservative Supreme Court takes aim at LGBTQ rights next. Paxton, an arch-conservative Republican who is running for reelection, said he would defend the hateful law if the top court overturns its decision legalizing same-sex intimacy, a very real possibility after the justices nixed the constitutional right to privacy by overturning Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Outdoor Life

This Bill Would Repeal Excise Taxes on Guns and Ammo. Both the NSSF and NRA Oppose It

It’s rare to find Americans who are thrilled to pay their taxes, but hunters and gun owners have been uncommonly proud to pay excise taxes on guns and ammunition for the better part of a century. Now those excise taxes—which contributed more than $1 billion to conservation funding in 2021 alone—have become the target of a new bill that seeks to repeal parts of the Pittman-Robertson Act.
POLITICS
CNN

Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis

"Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, as one saying goes. CNN spoke with several residents, from newer arrivals to long-established townsfolk, about why they came to the town, why it's so unique and why, in most cases, they never want to leave.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy