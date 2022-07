In Fortnite, the skins are an integral part of the game. At first, skins were made specifically for the game and were pretty basic compared to today. In the first collaboration, Thanos provided a licensed skin for the game. The players were transformed into him by grabbing the Mythic Infinity Gaunlet. The first licensed skin players could keep was with the NFL collab; players could buy a jersey from their favorite team and keep the skin. Now that Fortnite collaborates with everyone, players are used to being able to buy skins based on their favorite comic book, video game, or anime.

