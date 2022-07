Simplify water changes for aquariums, paludariums and turtle tanks with Zoo Med’s Terra Pump aquatic habitat drain pump. The powerful motor will drain most habitats in under five minutes, and will refill with the same speed. The Terra Pump is engineered with side mounting suction cups at the intake line, so you can secure the device to the glass and have it auto shut off once you’ve drained to the desired level. When it’s time to refill the habitat, you can avoid multiple trips with heavy buckets by placing the pump in a bucket of clean water and have it effortlessly refill your habitat.

