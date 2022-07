A Houston-area man received a 45-year prison sentence Thursday for the broad daylight killing of his neighbor in her yard as she stood with her dog. Hector Arturo Campos, 48, was convicted of killing 53-year-old Ana Weed on Jan. 24, 2017 in the suburb of Spring. The neighbors had been involved in a feud that began when Weed took Campos’ then-wife and baby daughter to the airport so they could travel to Mexico.

