ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Summertime fun – the heat is on!

By Amy England
threeriverspublishing.com
 3 days ago

Stay safe and well when visiting Missouri State Parks. Don’t let your hot...

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
threeriverspublishing.com

Fireworks can be set off on July 4 only

As a friendly reminder, the St. James Police Department announced the city rules for fireworks on July 4, which are allowed between 8 a.m. and midnight on that day only, per city ordinance. “I noticed on Facebook the police department and I shared some things about the hours we can...
SAINT JAMES, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Friday is the final day to vote for St. James in the 2023 Small Town Showcase. The top five communities will be featured by the Missouri Humanities Council and voting ends July 1 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are now in third place and we have a town only 200 votes behind us,” Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Money said. “We need to finish in the top five to be selected.”. The Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community who have not yet voted...
SAINT JAMES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy