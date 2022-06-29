Summertime fun – the heat is on!

As a friendly reminder, the St. James Police Department announced the city rules for fireworks on July 4, which are allowed between 8 a.m. and midnight on that day only, per city ordinance. “I noticed on Facebook the police department and I shared some things about the hours we can...
“We are now in third place and we have a town only 200 votes behind us,” Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Money said. “We need to finish in the top five to be selected.”. The Chamber of Commerce is asking for the community who have not yet voted...
Comments / 0