'Incredible' Copenhagen crowd greets 2022 Tour de France teams - Gallery
By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
3 days ago
Image 1 of 42 Image 2 of 42 Image 3 of 42 Image 4 of 42 Image 5 of 42 Image 6 of 42 Image 7 of 42 Image 8 of 42 Image 9 of 42 Image 10 of 42 Image 11 of 42 Image 12 of 42 Image 13 of 42 Image 14 of 42 Image 15 of 42 Image 16 of 42 Image 17 of 42 Image 18 of 42 Image 19 of 42 Image 20 of 42 Image 21 of 42 Image 22 of 42 Image 23 of 42 Image 24 of 42 Image 25 of 42 Image 26 of 42 Image 27 of 42 Image 28 of 42 Image 29 of 42 Image 30 of 42 Image 31 of 42 Image 32 of 42 Image 33 of 42 Image 34 of 42 Image 35 of 42 Image 36 of 42 Image 37 of 42 Image 38 of 42 Image 39 of 42 Image 40 of 42 Image 41 of 42 Image 42 of 42
Two days before the historic Grand Départ of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, Denmark, the 22 teams and most of the 176 riders assembled for the start of the 109th edition of the Grand Tour in Copenhagen, Denmark. It marked the 24th time that the Tour has started outside France.
The Danish capital was decorated with the colours and banners of the maillot jaune to mark the occasion across a 1.5km closed route, with a stage set in on the lawn in Tivoli. Teams rode from Lille Langebro on Vester Voldgade and then through Tivoli Gardens to the presentation on stage, allowing fans to enjoy the celebration live and on big screens on the unique route.
The crowd assembled in front of the Tivoli stage roared to life when the first team to be introduced, Trek-Segafredo, arrived with Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wearing the multi-coloured bands on his jersey as former world champion. Eight other Danes were waved to the enthusiastic crowd throughout the ceremonies, including three riders from the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl squad on home soil - Kasper Asgreen , Mikkel Honoré and Michael Mørkøv.
However, no rider received a louder welcome than last year's Tour de France runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. The Jumbo-Visma rider choked up as the crowd chanted his name as if he'd kicked the winning goal of the World Cup final.
“It’s very emotional. I want to say thanks to everyone and what a warm welcome,” Vingegaard said to the crowd.
Jakob Fuglsang of Israel-Premier Tech spoke to the crowd about taking his 11th start in the Tour de France. “I’m super proud to be here. And proud to show my teammates and the other riders what wonderful people are here in Denmark.”
Other teams with Danes on the rosters who were crowd-pleasers included Andreas Kron of Lotto Soudal, Christopher Juul Jensen with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, and Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates, a teammate of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar.
“It’s crazy,” Kron said about riding his first Tour de France and starting in front of a home crowd. “It is incredible for this scenario. I was calm until I came here [on stage], and I’m a bit nervous.”
Sprinkled in between the parade of riders and comments, multi-platinum Danish pop band Lukas Graham entertained the crowd with live music.
Teams which sported new kits, a few with sponsor updates, for the Tour de France included EF Education-EasyPost, Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma, Lotto Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe and Alpecin-Fenix, which will replace Fenix with Belgian sponsor Deceuninck. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert announced they've extended their partnership with bike maker Cube for three years, while Movistar revealed a new helmet for the Tour made by ABUS.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 2022 Tour de France.
