Cycling

'Incredible' Copenhagen crowd greets 2022 Tour de France teams - Gallery

By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
 3 days ago
Image 1 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fC3QE_0gQ5bph700

Tour de France defending champion Tadej Pogača of UAE Team Emirates spoke to the crowd (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3NAY_0gQ5bph700

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIIDC_0gQ5bph700

Alpecin-Deceuninck in their new kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VWqR_0gQ5bph700

Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3gwR_0gQ5bph700

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmzKK_0gQ5bph700

Cofidis on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cPRR_0gQ5bph700

Lotto Soudal with new sponsor Dstny providing the blue accent. South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg is a new addition to the team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sc02a_0gQ5bph700

Astana Qazaqstan on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316fWB_0gQ5bph700

The Breton flag flies for Arkéa-Samsic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfRiE_0gQ5bph700

Bora-Hansgrohe with national champions Felix Großschartner and Nils Politt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioPqA_0gQ5bph700

EF Education-EasyPost in their unmistakable new kit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFC5f_0gQ5bph700

Israel-Premier Tech also had a new jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpSWq_0gQ5bph700

Rigoberto Uran heads to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqUru_0gQ5bph700

Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMkSn_0gQ5bph700

Warren Barguil kept it cool (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsbQJ_0gQ5bph700

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JjIA_0gQ5bph700

AG2R Citroën were missing one on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWqWr_0gQ5bph700

Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaiXS_0gQ5bph700

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dv6OM_0gQ5bph700

Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5qg2_0gQ5bph700

Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbVVe_0gQ5bph700

Danish flags fly in the massive crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fArOO_0gQ5bph700

Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen got a huge round of applause from his home crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4N4Y_0gQ5bph700

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF3vJ_0gQ5bph700

BikeExchange in Tivoli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2EfS_0gQ5bph700

BikeExchange-Jayco head on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpRXi_0gQ5bph700

BikeExchange-Jayco on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6a7c_0gQ5bph700

Jasper Philipsen leads his team to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhkyE_0gQ5bph700

Movistar Team roll in (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 30 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9hZR_0gQ5bph700

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 31 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJfKP_0gQ5bph700

Mads Pedersen waves to home Danish crowd (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 32 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cksrS_0gQ5bph700

Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 42

Riders filmed the rowdy crowd (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9qX0_0gQ5bph700

The crowd in Tivoli was bonkers (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 35 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhvub_0gQ5bph700

A young fan cheers (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBjAd_0gQ5bph700

A view of the teams presentation (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrNt6_0gQ5bph700

A view of the teams presentation (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZsje_0gQ5bph700

Dane Mads Pedersen was first to arrive on the stage (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 39 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWzuR_0gQ5bph700

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark had the crowd chanting his name as he took the stage for Jumbo-Visma during the Teams Presentation (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Image 40 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxwoN_0gQ5bph700

Dane Jakob Fuglsang of Israel-Premier Tech rides to the stage in Copenhagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 41 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRjba_0gQ5bph700

Dane Mikkel Honoré of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl heads to the stage at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 42 of 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cvSA_0gQ5bph700

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers received a warm welcome as a favourite for the time trial on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Two days before the historic Grand Départ of the Tour de France in Copenhagen, Denmark, the 22 teams and most of the 176 riders assembled for the start of the 109th edition of the Grand Tour in Copenhagen, Denmark. It marked the 24th time that the Tour has started outside France.

The Danish capital was decorated with the colours and banners of the maillot jaune to mark the occasion across a 1.5km closed route, with a stage set in on the lawn in Tivoli. Teams rode from Lille Langebro on Vester Voldgade and then through Tivoli Gardens to the presentation on stage, allowing fans to enjoy the celebration live and on big screens on the unique route.

The crowd assembled in front of the Tivoli stage roared to life when the first team to be introduced, Trek-Segafredo, arrived with Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wearing the multi-coloured bands on his jersey as former world champion. Eight other Danes were waved to the enthusiastic crowd throughout the ceremonies, including three riders from the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl squad on home soil - Kasper Asgreen , Mikkel Honoré and Michael Mørkøv.

However, no rider received a louder welcome than last year's Tour de France runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. The Jumbo-Visma rider choked up as the crowd chanted his name as if he'd kicked the winning goal of the World Cup final.

“It’s very emotional. I want to say thanks to everyone and what a warm welcome,” Vingegaard said to the crowd.

Jakob Fuglsang of Israel-Premier Tech spoke to the crowd about taking his 11th start in the Tour de France. “I’m super proud to be here. And proud to show my teammates and the other riders what wonderful people are here in Denmark.”

Other teams with Danes on the rosters who were crowd-pleasers included Andreas Kron of Lotto Soudal, Christopher Juul Jensen with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, and Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates, a teammate of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar.

“It’s crazy,” Kron said about riding his first Tour de France and starting in front of a home crowd. “It is incredible for this scenario. I was calm until I came here [on stage], and I’m a bit nervous.”

Sprinkled in between the parade of riders and comments, multi-platinum Danish pop band Lukas Graham entertained the crowd with live music.

Teams which sported new kits, a few with sponsor updates, for the Tour de France included EF Education-EasyPost, Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma, Lotto Soudal, Bora-Hansgrohe and Alpecin-Fenix, which will replace Fenix with Belgian sponsor Deceuninck. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert announced they've extended their partnership with bike maker Cube for three years, while Movistar revealed a new helmet for the Tour made by ABUS.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the teams presentation of the 2022 Tour de France.

