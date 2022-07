There are many consequences in the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In addition to relinquishing federal protections for the right to abortion, it also overturned a loosely-couched constitutional right to privacy as determined in Roe v. Wade. At the same time HR departments across the country scramble to figure out what to do, manufacturers of women's birth control, contraception, and fertility products are dealing with the challenges of protecting the privacy of their customers while maintaining advanced web-integrated features.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO