Princeton was settled in 1696, became a town in New Jersey in 1813 and was settled by Quakers in 1838. Although Princeton is most famous worldwide for its university, founded in 1746, there is much more to this New Jersey city. Princeton is a lively, trendy and vibrant city with a welcoming casual element making many visitors feel at home. Partway between New York City and Philadelphia, Princeton has excellent transportation links to both, making it the ideal place to call in for a day out if staying in one of the major cities.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO