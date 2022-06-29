ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Court orders Curaleaf Arizona owner to offer job to fired budtender

By Matthew Casey
kjzz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA corporate entity that owns marijuana dispensaries throughout metro Phoenix is under a federal court order to offer a job to a former budtender who sought to form a union. But...

kjzz.org

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia sentences US citizen to 14 years in prison for marijuana he says was prescribed

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has been handed a 14-year prison term in Russia for illegal drug trafficking after he was caught entering the country with medical marijuana he says was prescribed to him after back surgery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Court Orders#Labor Relations#Budtender#Politics#Law
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
Fox News

Concealed carry instructor says Supreme Court 'upheld' the Constitution by striking down NY gun law

Concealed carry instructor Leon Spears joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to weigh in on the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling about concealed carry. LEON SPEARS: It’s so empowering to teach people in D.C. about the ability to carry a firearm. I don’t know how many people are my clients that actually are just empowered that number one, they have the ability to carry and defend themselves and their families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Two men charged in deaths of 53 migrants in Texas

June 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have charged two more people in connection to the deaths of dozens of migrants who were left abandoned earlier this week in the back of a tractor-trailer on the side of a San Antonio road. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, has been charged with one count...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Page Six

Halsey fans leave Arizona concert during abortion rights speech

Halsey fans in Arizona left the singer’s show after they told audience members to scram if they supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Giving an impassioned speech about the recent US Supreme Court ruling about abortion rights, Halsey — who goes by pronouns she/they — told a Phoenix crowd that their “heart breaks” looking out at people who “deserve the right to healthcare” and the “right to choose.” “If you’re mad in this audience right now, and you’re sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … ‘That’s really f–ked up,’ what you should do instead is you should be...
ARIZONA STATE
Brian Penny

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy