WEATHER TO WATCH: Heat, humidity and rain expected ahead of July 4th

Temperatures are heating up in New Jersey as forecasters track rainy weather for the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that rainy weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures soar for Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs reaching above 90 for Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies, with temperatures dipping to the low-60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies possibly in the morning, followed by increased sunshine. Temperatures in the high-80s, with overnight temperatures in the high-60s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures rise into the low-90s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: The details will be changing daily. Unfortunately, there will be a system slowly moving through. Timing is everything right now. Leaning on a Saturday night/Sunday rain event. But will it be a washout? Don't know for sure yet. Saturday is probably overcast but dry until 7 p.m. Saturday night through Sunday morning -- rain, then gradual clearing through Sunday afternoon.