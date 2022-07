The new home of Hope on Horseback, is the Amber Meadow Farm in Waterford. The non-profit started in 1981 and operated in Fairview Township for over 40 years. The Executive Director of Hope on Horseback, Betty Rositer told Erie News Now, "The owners of the farm are Amber and Shawn Peters, they moved back here from Maine after growing up in the area. They did major renovations and it's incredible what they accomplished."

3 DAYS AGO