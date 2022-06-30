Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have released video showing what led up to the moment when officers opened fire on a man in west Fort Worth on Wednesday, June 29.Footage shows the driver of a pickup hitting a Fort Worth police cruiser blocking off a street. Officers tried to get Alejandro Molina Cornelio, 31, to stop, but he never did.Just minutes earlier, Fort Worth police said that they received a 911 call from Cornelio's sister, who said that her brother had a gun, broke into her home, and tried to get away with several children."Oh my gosh, he's at the...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO