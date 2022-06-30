ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 5-year-old child is dead after being shot inside a Parker County home Tuesday night while playing with a relative. According to a statement from the Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, two children were unattended while...

