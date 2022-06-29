Green Beans with Shallots and Almonds

This impressive-looking dessert is easy to whip up, thanks to the oven doing the bulk of the job. Pavlova is an Australian dessert made from egg whites and sugar, and it is often topped with a variety of fruit and whipped cream. In this rendition, the large, crisp meringue base hugs juicy berries, mango, and a sour cream-spiked whipped cream, which offers a refreshing tang. Letting the fruit macerate with sugar is what allows for extra-flavorful fruit. And if you're wondering about the cream of tartar's role in this recipe, it's there to stabilize the whipped egg whites and create a more voluminous meringue.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO