Green Beans with Shallots and Almonds

Fill a large saucepan with water to a depth of a few inches. Bring to a simmer over medium. Stir together sugar, salt, and lemon zest in a metal bowl that will fit into the pan of simmering water. Work sugar and zest between your fingers until sugar is moist and aromatic. Whisk in eggs, then remaining 11 tablespoons lemon juice. Set bowl over pan of simmering water (do not allow bowl to touch water). Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick and a candy thermometer registers 180°F, about 12 minutes; remove from heat. Whisk in softened gelatin-lemon mixture, and stir until dissolved. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a blender; discard solids. Let mixture rest in blender at room temperature, pulsing occasionally, until it cools to 130°F, about 15 minutes.
