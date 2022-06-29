ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Green Beans with Shallots and Almonds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first ingredient of a great summer party is people! That’s why TABLE was so excited when Marvista Design + Build decided to invite their favorite clients to a summer soiree at their Squirrel Hill showroom, alongside sponsors Cambria Stone, Tisdel Sub Zero Wolf, Don’s Appliances, and TABLE...

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad is a classic summer salad that’s loaded fresh crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and thinly sliced onions, all tossed in a light and refreshing homemade dressing. This simple side salad is so quick and easy to make and is perfectly cool for warm weather when it’s too...
Grilled Parmesan Potatoes Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Grilled Parmesan potatoes are an excellent potato side dish to enjoy on a hot summer day. The grill is the perfect alternative when it's so warm you can't even dream of turning on the oven. Roast the savory Parmesan and garlic-coated potatoes in foil packets on the grill alongside your grilled steaks, chicken, or burgers. The seasoned potatoes cook to perfection in just 20 to 30 minutes on a charcoal or gas grill.
Secret Ingredients To Majorly Upgrade Green Beans

You can call them haricot verts and whip them up with shallots and herbes de provence butter, or you can go old school with Grandma's green bean casserole made with canned cream of mushroom soup and topped with crispy fried onions. In either direction, green beans can be great dressed up or down.
Pita Bread Recipe

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packet active dry yeast. Combine the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, 1 cup of the water, and the olive oil in a food processor. Pulse just until a ball forms. With the machine running, stream in the remaining 3 tablespoons water and process for 1 minute. The dough should be loose and sticky. Scoop the dough into a large bowl and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes, or until doubled in volume.
Recipe: Latin Pollo Guisado (Latin chicken stew)

Pollo Guisado (Puerto Rican Chicken Stew) is another Puerto Rican food staple. It is a delicious chicken stew, packed with so many delicious Latin flavors. It is also one of Puerto Rico’s popular comfort food dishes. When done, it can be eaten as is, or served with a...
Caramel Pecan Tart

If you gravitate toward the pecan pie on the holiday dessert spread, then you'll love this even-easier pecan tart recipe. There's no fussy pie pastry rolling and crimping required!. The tart filling is layered with flavor by way of the toasted nuts, a homemade caramel sauce and a simple press-in...
BLT PASTA SALAD

BLT Pasta Salad is full of bacon, lettuce and tomatoes that are coated with a creamy, homemade ranch dressing. Simple pasta salad recipe perfect for a meal or a side dish everyone will love!. I don’t know about everyone else, but I have a hard time cooking dinner when it...
Tropical Fruit Galette

No need to pack a suitcase! This tropical fruit galette is like a little slice of vacation! Easier than a traditional pie recipe, this rustic galette is made by sandwiching two store-bought pie-crusts together, but not before adding a secret layer of chopped coconut flakes and macadamia nuts! Topped with sweet mango, pineapple, and kiwi and drizzled with a coconut-lime glaze, this super-easy summer dessert is a tropical delight!
Sheet Pan Pavlova With Berries and Mangoes

This impressive-looking dessert is easy to whip up, thanks to the oven doing the bulk of the job. Pavlova is an Australian dessert made from egg whites and sugar, and it is often topped with a variety of fruit and whipped cream. In this rendition, the large, crisp meringue base hugs juicy berries, mango, and a sour cream-spiked whipped cream, which offers a refreshing tang. Letting the fruit macerate with sugar is what allows for extra-flavorful fruit. And if you're wondering about the cream of tartar's role in this recipe, it's there to stabilize the whipped egg whites and create a more voluminous meringue.
Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushrooms

BY Recipe: Orzo pasta with tomatoes and mushroom. No cooking experience is required. Makes 4 servings. Prep time:15-20 minutes. Cook Time: 20 -25 minutes.Total time:35-45 minutes.
Bell Pepper Omelet

Bell Pepper Omelet Breakfast Recipe: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A lot of us skip breakfast because we are so busy in the morning getting ready for work or getting the kids to school. Today I’m making a fast, simple and healthy breakfast. I hope you’ll love it.
Lemon-Olive Oil Semifreddo with Blueberry Compote

Fill a large saucepan with water to a depth of a few inches. Bring to a simmer over medium. Stir together sugar, salt, and lemon zest in a metal bowl that will fit into the pan of simmering water. Work sugar and zest between your fingers until sugar is moist and aromatic. Whisk in eggs, then remaining 11 tablespoons lemon juice. Set bowl over pan of simmering water (do not allow bowl to touch water). Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick and a candy thermometer registers 180°F, about 12 minutes; remove from heat. Whisk in softened gelatin-lemon mixture, and stir until dissolved. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a blender; discard solids. Let mixture rest in blender at room temperature, pulsing occasionally, until it cools to 130°F, about 15 minutes.
