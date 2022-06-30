ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Brownsville Complex Offers Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Dent in New York's Prison-to-Shelter Pipeline

By Natalie Rash
Gotham Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey...

Galigher Vespoort
5d ago

What a great thing!!!!!! The best thing the city has done. Its so much harder for formerly incarcerated ppl to find housing due to their record. Im pleased. Now something for the younger crowd formerly incarcerated living in shelters

Gemini1
4d ago

let's see how this goes ! Hard working honest people can't find a decent place to live that they can afford to live in , maybe they should become criminals to live in a nice new apt . building 🤔

Vanylla60
4d ago

have seniors no gas 2 years that been living in the villi for years still suffering no heat no elevators tore up . have mobility issues . meanwhile they had 3 hot an a cot moving into new building I don't agree😞😢

Gotham Gazette

City Council Examines Bills to Address Maternal Health, Racial Disparities in Reproductive Care

At a hearing this past week, New York City Council Members discussed a package of legislation related to maternal health, mortality, and morbidity and seeking to address healthcare inequities as well as the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade constitutional abortion protections. The joint hearing held by the Council’s Committee on Health and Committee on Hospitals dealt with 13 bills and resolutions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

A message to New York seniors and disabled New Yorkers: Freeze your rent!

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Board Of Education Teacher, Stephanie Diaz, 32, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours the following 32-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 32nd Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Stephanie Diaz. NYC Board Of Education Teacher. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Foxy Management Tops Out NYC Affordable Senior Housing

The $93 million project is slated for a 2023 completion. Foxy Management has topped off Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable senior housing community in The Bronx, N.Y. The developer broke ground on the $93 million project in 2021, working together with Lendlease, HANAC Inc. and JLD Advisory LLC. Completion is expected in 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Where to find free and accessible bathrooms in New York City

In New York City, when you gotta go, you also gotta know where to go. There are fewer than 1,200 public bathrooms for the city’s 8.4 million residents and millions of tourists, according to the non-profit Urban Design Forum. This bathroom deficit was exacerbated during the pandemic lockdowns, leading the City Council to make a change to the city’s plumbing code that would require businesses to open up their restrooms to the public. The change hinged on City Hall’s interpretation of what “the public” meant. Ultimately, Mayor Eric Adams' administration decided the change did not actually require businesses to open up their restrooms to non-patrons, according to Crain’s New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saratogian

New Yorkers advised to retrieve Excelsior Pass Plus

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that more than 10.9 million Excelsior Passes have been issued to date. As the first-in-the-nation platform continues to evolve to meet New Yorkers’ needs, and as the original Excelsior Pass types expire, the state reminds New Yorkers to retrieve the latest and most robust Pass option available, Excelsior Pass Plus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Brownsville apartment building has ‘chronic leaks,’ residents say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One Brownsville apartment complex has “chronic leaks,” including in the lobby, according to residents. People there said there’s constant flooding from the sixth floor all the way down to the lobby. For months, Katherine Munroe said she has been mopping up leaks in her kitchen. But every time she puts in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Meet the Lawyers Helping Brooklyn’s Neediest Residents—For Free!

Mr. J was 83 years old when he realized he was in danger of losing the Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy house he’d owned for more than 30 years. It had been a tough few years for the Brooklyn resident. The senior had triple bypass surgery, and while he was recovering, both of his tenants stopped paying rent, leaving him behind by about $30,000 on his property taxes and insurance.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
brooklynheightsblog.com

July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY

