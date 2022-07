Palm Springs first rose as a high-end luxury escape in the 1930s, when silver screen actress Greta Garbo vacationed there with her rumored lover, writer Mercedes de Acosta. As the decades wore on, public figures like Rock Hudson, Liberace, and Cary Grant also sought solace in the desert to escape public scrutiny. There’s little doubt that the resort city’s evolution into a haven for LGBTQ nightlife was in direct response to some of these early entrants. Nowadays, there are hundreds of LGBTQ-owned businesses and almost half of the population identifies as a member of the community. The city even has the nation’s first all-LGBTQ City Council.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO