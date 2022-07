A $7.5 million project now underway at the Clovis West Aquatics Center will repair leaking pipes, replaster the 50-meter pool and dive well, and replace the pool deck. About the only thing left standing at this point is the dive tower where high schoolers have taken the plunge for years. Clovis West is the longtime host of the annual California Interscholastic Federation swimming and diving championships.

