What your business needs to do for the immediate term and for the future to keep things moving. We may never again see a supply chain crisis like the one that COVID brought. The world essentially shut down entirely then tried to crank back up, doing so in fits and starts. The number of different factors that converged to create this mess was astounding. But it would be a mistake to convince ourselves that everything was just fine beforehand, and that an unlikely series of events that could never happen again is the culprit. There were broken links before COVID, and solving the supply chain crisis will take creative thinking for the short term and the long term.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO