We apologize for not getting to this sooner, but the college football world has flipped upside down in recent days. However, that shouldn’t shadow just how important Colorado’s newest commitment is. On Thursday, 2023 DE Brady Nassar, California’s No. 58 ranked prospect (composite), announced his pledge to the Buffs. Nassar is now Karl Dorrell’s fourth-highest commit of his 16 total for 2023. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge recently spoke with BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger and the quote below stood out to me: “I am bigger and stronger than a lot of kids at the high school level but I think what really separates me is my drive....

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO